Jussie Smollet: ‘Empire’ Actor on Vacation Riles up Social Media

Jussie Smollett’s recent Hawaii vacation amid his continuing legal woes left fans wondering what’s going through his mind.

The Empire actor was photographed Wednesday on a beach in Hawaii a few weeks after Chicago prosecutors dropped 16 felony charges related to the alleged hate crime police believed he had staged at the end of January in the windy city.

Take a look at the photos, released by The Daily Mail, here.

Social media users took to Twitter to criticize Smollett for his vacation, as rumors swirled he would be sued with federal charges related to the scandal.

“Nice to be guilty by public opinion and evidence but be exonerated because your a star and have riches to get you out of trouble with the law!” one user wrote.

“Arrogant jerk. What a slap in the face for all of us fighting to stop hate crimes and racism !!!” a second user criticized.

Not all reactions to the paparazzi photos were negative, as some user thought the actor needed the break after dealing with the scandal following the attack.

“Why not, after all he’s been through…,” one user commented.

“They need to stop with these shady-ass headlines,” another user commented, shaming the publication.

A day after the photos surfaced, the City of Chicago sued Smollett seeking payment for the cost of the police investigation into the alleged hate crime. The actor was accused of staging the attack and filing a false police report.

As previously reported the lawsuit could result in Smollett paying $390,000 if he is found liable. The city also plans to seek fees and costs related to attorneys used for the case. They also plan to seek an additional $1,000 for each false statement made to police.

Smollett’s rep previously released a statement on his behalf saying they would not be “intimidated.”

“We are in receipt of your March 28. 2019 letter, sent two days after all criminal charges against Mr. Smollett were dismissed, demanding that Mr. Smollett pay to the City of Chicago $130,106.15 for ‘repayment of investigation costs’ within seven (7) days,” the response to Chicago’s initial push for the repayment said. “Your letter constitutes part of a course of conduct intended to harass and irreparably injure Mr. Smollett.”

Smollett is expected to leave Empire for the last two episodes of Season 5. It is unclear if he will return if the show is renewed for Season 6.