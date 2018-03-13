Julie Bowen’s Estranged Husband Asks for Spousal Support

Julie Bowen’s estranged husband wants her to pay out in their divorce proceedings.

Scott Phillips filed legal documents that request spousal support from Bowen, which could mean a massive sum should a judge rule in his favor, according to TMZ.

The Modern Family actress is reportedly earning $500,000 per episode for her work on seasons 9 and 10 of the ABC comedy. She also has significant income earned from endorsement deals, including from Neutrogena.

In 2016, Forbes estimated that Bowen earned about $10 million, making the stakes high in their divorce case.

Outside of the financial fight, the legal papers also show that Phillips has requested joint physical and legal custody of their three children, Oliver, 10, and twins, John and Gustav, 8.

Phillips request for spousal support comes after Bowen reportedly sought the financial records of her estranged husband earlier this week.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Bowen asked for records related to any bank accounts in his name, as well as records of any money he has either made or paid out.

Bowen filed for divorce from Phillips in early February after 13 years of marriage. She and the real estate investor married in September 2004 and share three sons.

Speculation that their longtime marriage was headed south first surfaced when the actress attended the Emmys alone on the couple’s anniversary.

The last time the pair was spotted together was in September 2016 at the Los Angeles LGBT Center’s 47th Gala Vanguard Awards, where Bowen commented that she and Phillips would never split.

“We watch all these people get married and split up and go, ‘Wait, did they get married after us or before us?’ We outlast all these people. The answer: We’re too tired to do anything else,” she said in an interview with Us Weekly.

“At first I loved my husband and then I loved the kids and now I love our family. When I see my husband with my kids, it makes me so happy. When I see my kids all sitting down at the table together, I’m like, ‘This is awesome. We did this!’” she continued.

But shortly after the couple split last month, Bowen was spotted sporting an “I’m celebrating” pin while visiting Disneyland in Anaheim, California, and she was not wearing her wedding band.