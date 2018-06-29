Julia Roberts Joins Instagram, Shares Rare Candid Photo

Julia Roberts has stepped into the world of social media, sharing rare candid photos of herself on her newly created Instagram account.

It is no secret that Julia Roberts has not been a fan of social media – while she has no official Twitter account, an unofficial account bearing her name boasts 544,000 followers and has not posted a single tweet, and she has no Facebook page – but the famed actress has taken her first steps into the world of all things social. On Wednesday, the 50-year-old actress not only created an Instagram account, but also shared two candid photos.

“Hello,” Roberts captioned her very first Instagram post, adding the sun emoji.

The simple caption adorned a refreshing photo showing Roberts sitting beneath a tree flashing a grin at the camera. The Pretty Woman star wore denim shorts and a black sweater with the word “love” written across the front.

Roberts followed that post just hours later with a second of herself and a celebrity stylist pal Elizabeth Stewart wearing shirts that read “You can’t make everyone happy. You are not an avocado.” She kept with the simple captions for the image, using two avocado emojis.

Fans are already loving the Eat, Pray, Love star’s social media presence, taking to Twitter to express their excitement.

“Julia Roberts is on Instagram now so I no longer care what the rest of you are doing,” one fan wrote.

“Apparently Julia Roberts just joined Instagram. Good things come to those who wait!!!” commented another.

The Oscar-winning actress has discussed her feelings regarding social media in the past, explaining in a 2013 interview with Marie Claire why she remained away from that particular part of the social scene.

“It’s kind of like cotton candy: It looks so appealing and you just can’t resist getting in there, and then you just end up with sticky fingers and it lasted an instant,” she said. “There’s an anonymity that makes people feel safe to participate in hatefulness. I like a good old-fashioned fistfight if people are p–ed off at each other. I just feel like if you’re really mad and want to have a fight, then put your dukes up.”

It remains to be seen how active Roberts will be on her new Instagram account, which boasts a profile reading “human,” but in just two days it has amassed more than 575,000 followers, already proving that it is a popular one.