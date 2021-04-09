Tour Judy Garland and Liza Minnelli's $3.89M Marvelous Malibu Beach House

The Malibu, California beach house once owned by Judy Garland is now up for sale. Although the home has been modernized in recent years, the home still offers stunning views and spaces for families. Garland lived at the home with her second husband, director Vincente Minnelli, and their daughter, Liza Minnelli, according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

Garland, who was born Frances Ethel Gumm, and Minnelli were married from 1945 to 1951. Their only child together, Liza, was born in 1946. Liza recently celebrated her 75th birthday on March 12. Garland had two children with her third husband, Sidney Luft, Lorna, 68, and Joey, 66. Garland and Minnelli worked on five movies together, Meet Me in St. Louis, The Pirate, The Clock, Ziegfeld Follies, and Till The Clouds Roll By. Minnelli died in July 1986 at age 83. Garland died in June 1969 at 47. Their work together and alone still lives on, cherished by fans and frequently airing on TCM.

The Malibu Beach home was built in 1947, but it was completely rebuilt in 2013. It is now priced at $3.895 million. The listing agent is Sally Forster Jones of Compass, Los Angeles. Other celebrities who have lived in the area include Miley Cyrus, Robert Downey Jr., Courteney Cox, Lady Gaga, and Leonardo DiCaprio. Scroll on for a look at the beautiful home.