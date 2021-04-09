Tour Judy Garland and Liza Minnelli's $3.89M Marvelous Malibu Beach House
The Malibu, California beach house once owned by Judy Garland is now up for sale. Although the home has been modernized in recent years, the home still offers stunning views and spaces for families. Garland lived at the home with her second husband, director Vincente Minnelli, and their daughter, Liza Minnelli, according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.
Garland, who was born Frances Ethel Gumm, and Minnelli were married from 1945 to 1951. Their only child together, Liza, was born in 1946. Liza recently celebrated her 75th birthday on March 12. Garland had two children with her third husband, Sidney Luft, Lorna, 68, and Joey, 66. Garland and Minnelli worked on five movies together, Meet Me in St. Louis, The Pirate, The Clock, Ziegfeld Follies, and Till The Clouds Roll By. Minnelli died in July 1986 at age 83. Garland died in June 1969 at 47. Their work together and alone still lives on, cherished by fans and frequently airing on TCM.
The Malibu Beach home was built in 1947, but it was completely rebuilt in 2013. It is now priced at $3.895 million. The listing agent is Sally Forster Jones of Compass, Los Angeles. Other celebrities who have lived in the area include Miley Cyrus, Robert Downey Jr., Courteney Cox, Lady Gaga, and Leonardo DiCaprio. Scroll on for a look at the beautiful home.
Living Room
The home covers 1,311 square feet and is located on Malibu's Las Tunas Beach. The area has served as the backdrop for several films. Residents get uninterrupted ocean and beach views that will impress every visitor.prevnext
Modernized Kitchen
Inside the home, residents will find three bedrooms and three bathrooms. There are also double-view fireplaces in the vaulted-ceiling living room and dining room. The home was also designed in the Cape Cod style.prevnext
Ocean view from the deck
The home's entry is through a private courtyard. If you look out from the first floor, you can see straight out to the sea through the ten-foot accordion doors. These open to an expansive deck where you could sunbathe or host guests.prevnext
Bedrooms
Since the home was rebuilt in 2013, the kitchen features completely new Viking appliances. There are also marble countertops. The master bedroom has its own private oceanfront deck.prevnext
Bathroom
Although Liza has not made a movie in a while, she did appear on the cover of Variety in February 2020 to talk about her incredible life and career. She said she was first on the stage at 3 years old. "When I was older, like 11, she’d sing 'Swanee' [from A Star Is Born] and she made me dance to it and I’d say, 'I don’t have a choreographer,' which made her laugh," Liza recalled. "She got such a kick out of it. It was like, 'Look what I made.' And I was so happy whenever she was happy."prevnext
Outdoor Deck
Thankfully, Liza has plenty of good memories of her mother. Liza was 23 when her mother died. "She was funny, very funny, clear, incredibly intelligent, but more than you could even imagine, and in the moment," Liza told Variety. Liza has an Oscar, two Golden Globes, one Emmy, and four Tonys. In 1990, she received an honorary Grammy Living Legend Award.prev