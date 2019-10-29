Judd Apatow Blasts Netflix for Possible New Binging Speed Application

It was reported this week that Netflix is planning to roll out a feature that allows users to speed up or slow down content, a potential option that director Judd Apatow was none too pleased to hear about.

“No [Netflix] no,” Apatow tweeted on Monday. “Don’t make me have to call every director and show creator on Earth to fight you on this. Save me the time. I will win but it will take a ton of time. Don’t fuck with our timing. We give you nice things. Leave them as they were intended to be seen.”

He also suggested a potential hashtag for Twitter to use to protest the report.

Seems like we need a hashtag like #heynetflixifyouthinkwearegonnaletyouspeedupourworkyouarehigh. Maybe the @Wga and @DGA will make a call too. https://t.co/TYbcwLDPhA — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) October 28, 2019

Director Peter Ramsey also decried the option, tweeting, “You can watch the show you want when you want it on your phone if you want — AT THE MOVIES, if you want — and people still need to be catered to more? Convenience is killing us.”

“Netflix wants to speed up the timing so you can binge faster,” added actress Mo Collins. “SERIOUSLY? A projects timing is part of why its GOOD!! Can we stop messing with good things because SOMEHOW it is perceived we all need things at break-neck speed? CALM DOWN [Netflix] Let the creatives handle timing.”

Android Police reported that the streaming service is testing variable playback speeds with their IOS app that will let viewers slow down speed to 0.5x or 0.75x or raise it to 1.25x or 1.5x, though a PC Mag report cited by Netflix denies there is any testing for other platforms.

“We’re always experimenting with new ways to help members use Netflix. This test makes it possible to vary the speed at which people watch shows on their mobiles,” a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement to PopCulture.com. “As with any test, it may not become a permanent feature on Netflix.”

According to a statement by Netflix, there is no word on when variable speed playback will be made available on their IOS app.

The feature is currently used on YouTube and many other video players, as well as podcast players, but several people weren’t thrilled about the idea of it possibly coming to Netflix.

“Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t slow down and look around once in a while, you might miss it.” That quote is from Ferris Bueller and I know it because I watched it at normal speed.#netflix @netflix https://t.co/GmJabyOmvn — Kolby Solinsky (@KolbySolinsky) October 28, 2019

The 1.5x speed feature that Netflix is testing should be called the, “Hurry Up And Relax” feature. — A. Rabid Rabbit (@FrenchiRabbit) October 28, 2019

U shouldn’t be able to speed up someone’s perfected, scripted work…it is meant to be watched at the pace and timing it was made…I’m still mad that we can skip intros on Netflix! — Gianluca Di Tullio™️ (@DJGuca) October 28, 2019

