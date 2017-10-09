Joy-Anna Duggar’s Latest Maternity Photo Sparks Backlash

Joy-Anna Duggar is currently expecting her first child with husband Austin Forsyth, and the mom-to-be has been documenting her pregnancy journey on Instagram.

Can’t wait to meet our baby!! 👶🏼 I got to feel it kick for the first time a few days ago!!! Soooooo amazing!!! It’s already about the size of a bell pepper and weighs around half a pound!!! #childrenareagiftfromGod #westandforlife A post shared by Austin & Joy Forsyth (@austinandjoyforsyth) on Oct 1, 2017 at 9:59pm PDT

Last week, the 19-year-old posted a snap of her growing bump, sharing that her baby is about the size of a bell pepper.

“Can’t wait to meet our baby!!” she wrote. “I got to feel it kick for the first time a few days ago!!! Soooooo amazing!!! It’s already about the size of a bell pepper and weighs around half a pound!!!”

Since posting the snap, Duggar has been receiving backlash in the comments, with some people posting their opinions on the size of her baby bump.

Duggar and Forsyth married in May, and some commenters believe the size of Duggar’s bump means she conceived before her wedding.

“And you got pregnant before marriage,” one person wrote. “She was so pregnant before she got married,” opined a second.

Others felt the need to bring up the fact that Duggar is choosing to have a biological child rather than adopt.

“There are way too many children up for adoption right now,” one commenter wrote. “And they sit in there untouched. Think about that.”

“My question is why do you guys all have to have so many kids? Why not adopt and help kids without homes? Rather than overpopulating,” another wondered.

Along with her bump photo, Duggar also included a pro-life photo and a snap of Forsyth holding a sign that reads, “Abortion kills children,” both of which led to a heated debate in the comments. Duggar made her stance clear with the hashtags #childrenareagiftfromGod and #westandforlife.

