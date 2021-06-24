Joshua Bassett Clarifies 'Coming Out' Video: 'I Wasn't Joking'

✖

Joshua Bassett is doubling down on his statements after coming out in a recent interview. The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star, in an interview with GQ, assures readers that he wasn't joking in the viral video where he showed his appreciation for Harry Styles. “I stood behind every word that I said,” he shared. “Even if there are consequences, I would much rather deal with consequences and live my truth than live in fear.”

In the original video which was filmed in May, Bassett said he admires the "Watermelon Sugar" singer because he's a "very classy man, and he’s very well rounded." “He kind of does it all — like acting, singing, fashion — and I think that he’s just a nice guy who doesn’t say too much, but when he talks it matters," he said, before adding, “he’s just cool. Who doesn’t think Harry Styles is cool? Also, he’s hot. He’s very charming too. Lots of things. I guess this is also my coming out video.”

Joshua Bassett comes out as queer in new interview where he compliments Harry Styles: “Who doesn’t think Harry Styles is cool? Also he’s hot, you know... This is also my coming out video I guess.” pic.twitter.com/fUr0P6DoXd — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 10, 2021

While he's standing strong on his previous comments, he's not a total believer in having to "come out" to people .“I am anti-coming out in the sense that there’s no need to,” he explained. “There are plenty of letters in the alphabet… Why bother rushing to a conclusion? Sometimes your letter changes, sometimes you try a different one, other times you realize you’re not what you thought you were, or maybe you always knew. All of these can be true. I’m happy to be a part of the LGBTQ+ community because they embrace all. Don’t let anyone tell you love isn’t love. They’re the ones who probably need it the most.”

Navigating his sexuality in the public eye hasn't been the easiest task for the star, who very recently became the subject of the masses. “People would tell me that I’m straight or [I] can’t be gay because XYZ thing,” he revealed. “People not believing me either way if I talked about my sexuality in any way.” Though, he's found validation from other sources. One being his time spent working on the Disney show –– which, as one TikTok user points out, has more LGBTQIA+ characters than heterosexual ones. “That’s why when I watched Joe and Frankie [Serafini and Rodriguez, who play a gay couple on the show] film the scene in season 1, episode 5, ‘Homecoming,’ where for the first time they danced together, I just remember full body chills, weeping," Bassett said. “I didn’t connect the dots why until recently...the reason that made me so emotional. I’m getting so emotional now because they were speaking their truth despite the inevitable reaction that they were going to get.”