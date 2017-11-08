Fans React to Josh Duggar’s New Baby

Josh Duggar and his wife Anna Duggar have welcomed their fifth child, a baby boy named Mason Garrett Duggar. While most celebrity births are typically celebratory occasions for fans, this one has been a bit controversial for the Counting On fan base.

Josh Duggar has been a repeatedly disgraced member of the Duggar family since the reports came to light of him molestation of his sisters when he was a teenager.

Josh followed that controversy by admitting he had been cheating on his wife on the dating website Ashley Madison. He also revealed he was addicted to pornography.

All these shocking revelations have made him a controversial figure, with all his actions causing a mixed response from fans. Mason’s birth was no different.

Scroll through to see the different reactions to the couple’s announcement.

Cheers

There was a section of Counting On fans that were more than willing to brush Josh’s past action aside and give the couple their regards.

When photos of Mason began to circulate on Twitter, many reached out with kind wishes.

“Congrats Josh and Anna,” wrote Debi Sahlbach. “He’s beautiful. The lord created a handsome loving baby boy. Blessed be.”

Fan Judy Cashen wrote, “Beautiful little boy! Such a sweet blessing from God!”

CONGRATS Josh and Anna. He’s beautiful. The lord created a handsome loving baby boy. Blessed be. Love you guys xoxo — Debi Sahlbach (@dsnymom73) September 14, 2017

Beautiful little boy! Such a sweet blessing from God! — Judy Cashen (@jacnjec) September 13, 2017

Jeers

However, many followers of the TLC reality show were no so enthused for the couple.

A lot of people were shocked that Anna is still with Josh and that she wanted to have another child with him. Some just hoped that Josh wouldn’t pass down his immoral behavior to his children, including the newborn Mason.

“I sincerely pray that he raises those boys properly,” Rhonda W. said. “(I) feel sad they’ll eventually see what dad did.”

“It’s time someone took a stand,” Jeff Walker wrote. “I don’t care about the Duggar family or how many spawn they have.”

Just heard Josh Duggar had 3rd son(5th kid).I sincerely pray that he raises those boys properly.Feel sad they’ll eventually see what dad did — Rhonda W. (@Rhonda_W88) September 13, 2017

No.

It’s time someone took a stand.

I don’t care about the Duggar family or how many spawn they have. — Jeff L. Walker (@jeffwalker66) September 13, 2017

Jokes

As with any Twitter controversy, fans had jokes ready to go.

Users made cheap shots (and some way over-the-line jokes), about the couple’s big news.

Others opted for the always effective use of reaction gifs.

See a couple of the funniest takes below.

If Josh Duggar and spouse have another girl, they should name her Ashley Madison. — Dann Alexander (@WriterDann) September 14, 2017

