Jose Canseco’s Ex-Wife Jessica Addresses Alex Rodriguez Cheating Accusations

Jose Canseco’s ex-wife Jessica has finally addressed the accusations that Alex Rodriguez cheated on Jennifer Lopez with her.

Taking to Twitter, Jessica set the record straight by tweeting out, “Those false accusations Jose is making are not true! I have known Alex for many years and haven’t even seen him for over 5. I certainly did not sleep with him.”

“I am friendly with both him and Jennifer. As for Jose he can keep playing with his Alien friends,” she continued, referring to a tweet Canseco posted earlier this year about meeting with Bigfoot and aliens.

“In fact I don’t even get on twitter had to download app again and don’t watch tv and had no idea any of this was going on,” Jessica added in a follow-up tweet.

“Last time I saw Alex he was with Torrie [Wilson] and I brought my boyfriend over for dinner. We are just friends my god,” she went on to say.

Previously, Canseco took to Twitter to allege that Rodriguez had been having an affair with Canseco’s ex-wife Jessica while he was dating Lopez.

“Watching World of Dance watching J.Lo text Alex Rodriguez little does she know that he is cheating on her with my ex-wife Jessica poor girl she has no idea who he really is,” he claimed.

“I was there a few months back with her when he called her on her phone,” he also said, then adding, “Alex Rodriguez stop being a piece of s— stop cheating on Jennifer Lopez.”

Canseco later offered to take a polygraph test to prove his claims were true. “I am willing to take a polygraph to prove that what I’m saying about Alex Rodriguez is 100% accurate,” Canseco wrote in a subsequent tweet.

At this time, neither Lopez nor Rodriguez appear to have commented on Canseco’s claims.