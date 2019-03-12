Jordyn Woods Returns to Instagram to Debut Drastic New Haircut

Jordyn Woods has returned to Instagram after nearly a one-month hiatus to debut a drastic new haircut.

In a new post, Woods showed off a shorter hairstyle, with her locks now only about shoulder-length.

“If you’re reading this.. it means God has given you another day to wake up and be grateful & better than you were yesterday,” she wrote in the caption on the post.

Many of her followers have commented on her post, with one writing, “This is the happiest and most pure I’ve ever seen of you. God is so good. He never leaves or forsakes. He has big plans for you.”

“God bless Jordan with peace and strength, people have to remember there are no ones perfect on this earth specially when you are drinking, forgiveness is everything God has unconditional love for each and everyone of us,” someone else wrote.

Wood’s post comes after she was alleged to have had an affair Khloé Kardashian‘s ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. Woods had denied the accusations but did tell Jada Pinkett Smith on Red Table Talk that she was at Thompson’s house with some friends and that he made a move on her.

“I feel like I can’t point fingers because I allowed myself to be in this position. I never was belligerently drunk — I never blacked out. I was drunk, but I was not beyond the point of recollection,” she said.

“On the way out he did kiss me,” she added. “No passion, no nothing, on the way out. No tongue kiss, no making out. And I don’t think he’s wrong either because I allowed myself to be in that position. I was like, ‘That didn’t just happen.’ “

While many of the Instagram users commenting on her post have been arguing over the merits of her denial, some have defended her.

Kardashian and Thompson broke up last month, with the reality TV star since publicly stating that it was his interaction with Woods that “broke” their family up.