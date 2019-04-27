Jordyn Woods’ Mother Speaks out About Kylie Jenner Fallout

Jordyn Woods’ mother, Elizabeth, opened up about the Tristan Thompson cheating fallout on Saturday, doing her best to identify the silver lining of the whole thing.

Woods has been pretty quiet on the status of her friendship with Kylie Jenner in recent months. On Saturday, reporters from TMZ caught up with her and her mother at LAX, asking if anything good came of the big public feud. While Woods herself opted to stay silent, Elizabeth Woods had a few optimistic words.

“Our relationship with God is stronger,” she said, “but that’s always.”

Elizabeth also praised the Kardashians and Jenners, saying that her perspective on the family friends has not changed.

“I love Kris,” she said. “We love everyone.”

Pressed about the status of her relationship with Kylie Jenner, whom she once treated like a daughter, Elizabeth said she doesn’t change.

“Mad love for everyone, you already know,” she said. “I don’t change, you already know.”

In the past, Woods and Jenner have been the closest of friends, going everywhere and doing everything together. Woods even lived with Jenner in her massive Calabasas home up until the scandal in February. In fact, the two were so close that they pledged their commitment to each other in a kind of platonic wedding ceremony back in 2017.

It happened on the set of Life of Kylie, a limited series spinoff of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Woods featured heavily in the show, in which she traveled with Jenner to Peru. There, they gathered their friends and family for a small ritual which the officiant called a “marriage,” although Kris Jenner specified was a “commitment ceremony.”

A lot has changed for the two models, both now 21 years old. In February, Woods was seen at a late night party at Tristan Thompson’s house just after Valentine’s Day. Witnesses claimed the two were “all over each other,” and before long rumors about a full-blown affair began to circulate.

The story finally ended Thompson’s romance with Khloé Kardashian, as it was not the first instance of infidelity. However, when Woods told her side of the story it was much different than the anonymous reports, and painted her as a more of a victim of Thompson’s predatory practices.

By all reports, this has not helped Woods mend fences with her best friend or the rest of the family. She has been seen out with Jenner since then, but there is no official word on where they stand. It could be that the two are waiting to explain themselves more fully when the story airs on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

The reality show airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!