Jordyn Woods Reportedly Liked Tweet About Being ‘Sneaky’ Prior to Tristan Thompson Cheating News Broke

Jordyn Woods has not responded to allegations that she was involved in breaking up Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian, but she left a trail of clues on social media.

As the story of Thompson’s alleged affair with Woods takes off, many fans are picking apart her social media presence looking for hints about the hookup. Many have noted that Woods “liked” a tweet about the difference between being “private” and “sneaky” on Saturday, one day before she was seen with Thompson.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m private but honest! Big difference from being sneaky,” the tweet reads. It is still at the top of Woods’ “liked” list days later, meaning that she is either off of social media or lying low.

I’m private but honest! Big difference from being sneaky. — Irey (@poison_irey) February 17, 2019



“[Jordyn Woods] liked this pahahahah girl bye,” one fan responded. Another added a GIF calling the post ironic.

Sources say that Woods and Thompson were both out partying late into Sunday night. Thompson left a club at around 4 a.m., sources told InTouch, bringing the party back to his house. Once there, guests were asked to turn over their phones, and a while later, Woods showed up.

“Tristan and Jordyn were into each other, they were cuddling and holding hands. Tristan was rubbing her ass, they were definitely hooking up,” an eye-witness said. “It was surreal. We couldn’t believe it.”

The incident has finally put an end to Thompson and Kardashian’s relationship, many outlets are reporting. The reality star has not responded publicly to the allegations, but insiders say that she confronted Thompson about Woods and, when he did not deny it, she ended things with him, in spite of the daughter they share.

“Khloé’s trying to put on a brave face, but deep down she’s heartbroken as she still loves Tristan,” Woods said. “She’s doing her best to remain positive. After all, a beautiful baby has come out of their relationship and she wouldn’t change that for the world. But, in many ways, she feels like she wasted time by allowing their relationship to drag on.”

Meanwhile, Woods has not reacted either, though last week she gave an interview where she discussed her social media philosophy. The model said that she sees everything that is said about her online, even if she does not respond at the time.

“Oh, I see everything. Don’t get it twisted,” she told Style Caster. “I’m the most unbothered person, but I see everything. I feel like when you address things it just adds more unnecessary attention to it. Especially negativity. It’s just unnecessary. But if something is worth addressing, I definitely would. But there hasn’t been a reason to luckily, knock on wood.”