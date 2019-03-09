Jordyn Woods Caught Liking Kylie Jenner’s New Instagram Photo

Fans are reeling after Jordyn Woods “liked” one of Kylie Jenner‘s posts on Instagram in the midst of the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal.

Woods has been on the outs with the entire Kardashian-Jenner family ever since she was seen kissing Thompson, Khloe Kardashian‘s now-ex-boyfriend last month. The model has shared her side of the story and made her apologies, but things are still tense, making Woods’ strange drop-in on Jenner’s Instagram that much stranger.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Woods “liked” a picture that Jenner posted on Friday afternoon, showing Jenner lounging in a dark room wearing a bra and red rubber pants. She held a red heart-shaped clutch as well, and captioned the post with a simple heart-shaped emoticon.

Even more strange, Woods “unliked” the photo a short time later, after fans began to notice. Since Instagram shows users when other people they follow “like” a post, Jenner’s comments filled with people noticing Woods.

“JORDYN LIKED,” some fans wrote.

“We see you, Jordyn,” another noted.

“[Oh my God] Jordy just liked the pic. [Laughing out loud],” noted a third.

Woods only just returned to social media on Friday. She took a prolonged hiatus after the Thompson scandal broke, and only came back after explaining herself in an interview on Red Table Talk with Jada Pinkett Smith. The model claimed that Thompson initiated their kiss, and that other aspects of the encounter were exaggerated.

Kardashian was still furious after the interview, posting a tweet where she called Woods “the reason my family broke up!” She dialed her anger back the following day, but still seems unlikely to forgive Woods anytime soon, making her standing with the family uncertain.

Woods was seen out to breakfast with Jenner on Friday, however. The long-time best friends were spotted getting breakfast in Calabasas, California, eye witnesses told E! News. Things seemed casual between them, but the date may indicate that they are close to reconciling at last.

Unfortunately, sources close to the family say it is not up to Jenner whether she gets to make up with her best friend. They told Entertainment Tonight that Kardashian would get to decide if Jenner and Woods’ famously close friendship will carry on.

“Kylie is still figuring out where Jordyn fits into her life, and the biggest reason is because Kylie wants to respect her sister Khloé,” the source explained. “Khloé was initially irate at Jordyn and wanted nothing to do with her ever again. However, Khloé is a forgiving person and she’s just trying to see if she can get over being hurt by someone she considered a sister.”