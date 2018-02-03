Jordin Sparks Mourns Four Loved Ones Lost in One Week

Jordin Sparks is mourning the loss of four people she cared about in the last week.

The singer took to Instagram, as reported by Page Six, to pay tribute to friends Rasual Butler and his wife, Leah LaBelle, her stepsister Bryanna Jackson-Frias and her younger cousin.

“Four Angels in a week. My heart is just so heavy & broken. I’m in shock, numb and feel everything all at the same time,” she captioned the emotional post. “… You were such bright lights in this crazy world. You made everyone better just by knowing them. And your smiles made anyone’s day better. The world is less sparkly without you in it. Rest In Peace and Power. I love you forever.”

Bryanna died on Tuesday from complications from sickle cell anemia. Sparks’ mom, Jodi Jackson, made the sad announcement on Facebook Wednesday, paying tribute to her young daughter.

“Bry went peacefully to Heaven. I can’t help to think [that] she’s smiling just like this. Thank you all for your prayers,” Jackson wrote.

Sparks’ stepsister had struggled with sickle cell anemia, which causes red blood cells to get stuck in small blood vessels, blocking blood flow and preventing oxygen from reaching tissues, throughout her entire life.

Former NBA player Butler and LaBelle, a singer who appeared on American Idol, were both killed in a car crash in Studio City, California on Wednesday. Details on how Sparks’ cousin died have not been revealed.