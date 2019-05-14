Jordan Sparks’ Stepfather James Jackson Dies After Suffering Stroke

Jordin Sparks is mourning the loss of yet another family member after her stepfather, James Jackson, died on May 7 after suffering a stroke. He was 50 years old.

Jackson, a firefighter and Army veteran, is survived by son Zachary (and his wife Dawajeane); wife Jodi; stepdaughter Jordin (and her husband Dana Isaiah); and stepson P.J. Sparks (and his wife Jessica).

Sparks’ mom, Jodi Jackson, shared the sad news on social media last Thursday.

“James and I had a big beautiful love. We loved out loud. He took nothing for granted and gave of himself everyday to everyone. We adored each other and every minute he wasn’t working we were together living our crazy, blessed life,” she wrote in the emotional post. “He spent his life saving lives and will save many more through this tragedy. That was just who he was.”

Jodi and Jackson married in March 2014, where Jordin served as maid of honor at their wedding.

The American Idol alum, 29, alluded to her grief in an Instagram Story last Thursday, reposting the quote: “The more my heart expands, the less offended I feel by other people working out their particular stage of being human.” She added, “We’re all just trying to make it.”

In 2015, Sparks wished her mother and stepfather a happy first anniversary together. “Your love is so incredibly inspiring,” she captioned selfies with the couple at the time. “I love you both so much! Here’s to many more!”

PEOPLE reports that a funeral for Jackson is planned for Tuesday, May 14 at 10:30 a.m. at the Second Baptist Church in Kingwood, Texas. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to the Houston-based ministry The Forge for Families.

Jackson’s death comes just 15 months after Jackson’s 16-year-old daughter, and Jordin’s stepsister, Bryanna Jackson-Frias, died of complications from her lifelong battle with sickle cell anemia.

Jordin also close friend, American Idol alum Leah LaBelle and NBA husband Rasual Butler, that same week, after they were both killed in a car crash in California. Sparks said at the time that she also lost her cousin, Q, although details on Q’s death were not revealed.