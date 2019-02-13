Jordan Klepper, Former ‘Daily Show’ Correspondent, Arrested in Atlanta

Former Daily Show correspondent Jordan Klepper was recently arrested in Atlanta, Georgia during a peaceful protest.

Klepper was reportedly filming a segment for his new series — simply titled Klepper — when he became one of a number of people taken into police custody while protesting in defense of undocumented students.

“Comedian [Jordan Klepper], professors from [Freedom University], and four ministers were arrested at the Georgia Board of Regents protesting Policy 4.1.6 and 4.3.4, which ban undocumented students from equal access to public higher education in Georgia!” read a tweet from the Freedom University Twitter page.

Klepper later addressed the arrest, tweeting out, “Proud to stand with Freedom University. Education is a human right. It’s kind of a no brainer.”

His network, Comedy Central, also acknowledged the arrest, stating, “[Jordan Klepper] stood tall for what he believed in yesterday while shooting his new show. We’re glad he’s okay.”

According to Deadline, Klepper and a group of people were filming at the Board of Regents meeting in the Georgia Capitol Building and were asked to leave.

They did not leave, which ultimately led to them being arrested for criminal trespassing.

Klepper joined The Daily Show in 2014, where he was a correspondent and frequent contributor until 2017.

The comedian news journalist then debuted his own series, The Opposition with Jordan Klepper, in Sept. 2017. That series ran until June 2018, when it was canceled by Comedy Central.

The network explained that their choice to end The Opposition was mainly due to contract renewals that were coming up in correlation with the end of Season 1.

“That added into the accelerated pace of the decision but it was mostly driven by excitement about the new show,” Comedy Central president Kent Alterman explained. “We can’t do both obviously so we are winding down The Opposition in accordance with gearing up Klepper.”

Klepper spoke about the move as well, stating that he was planning to bring his Opposition team with him to his new series.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the staff that we have at The Opposition, and the new show is going to have people from The Opposition and the talent that we have there is going to help build this show as well,” Klepper stated.

At this time, there is now word on when Klepper will debut.

