New Photos Of Super Slim Jonah Hill Surface

Actor Jonah Hill is continuing to wow fans as he’s slimmed down tremendously in the past few months. He’s been spotted by paparazzi once again, and the pictures say it all.

Last night I got Jonah Hill! #jonahhill #wardogs #wolfofwallstreet #superbad #21jumpstreet #gethimtothegreek @jess25_15 A post shared by Lapaparazzi (@lapaparazzips) on Jun 25, 2017 at 2:27pm PDT

Daily Mail reports the Wolf of Wall Street star ate with friends at Craig’s, a revered West Hollywood restaurant, on Saturday.

His style is on point in the photos; he’s wearing chic camo shirt with a big collar. The short sleeves also mean that we get a glimpse of Hill’s heart-shaped ink on his left arm.

After slimming down a bit several years ago, the 33-year-old actor put the wait back on for his film War Dogs. Now he’s skinnier than ever after a little help from Channing Tatum.

“I gained weight for this movie War Dogs, and then I wanted to get in better shape,” he said on The Tonight Show. “So I called Channing Tatum, and said, “Hey, if I ate less and go to a trainer, will I get in better shape?”

Furthermore, when he was spotted out in L.A., he made sure to stop to take a selfie with a young fan. The sweetinteraction was caught on camera, and you can watch it below.