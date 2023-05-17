JoJo Siwa's House Burglarized by Armed Robbers

JoJo Siwa opened up about a scary break-in at her Tarzana home. The 19-year-old dancer's house was burglarized while she was away on a cruise, she said in a Snapchat video. According to TMZ, police responded to an alarm company's call about the break-in at Siwa's San Fernando Valley home around 2:40 a.m. Monday. The suspects had already fled when they arrived. The outlet reported that officers found an opened door at the property, which is believed to have been used to gain entry to Siwa's house. It is still unclear how much the total value of what has been taken is, as sources told TMZ that no one was at home at the time of the theft. Investigators are still waiting for confirmation from Siwa about what has been taken. KABC reported that police could not reveal what was taken due to possible obstruction of the investigation.

The dancer took to social media to share the frightening incident with her fans, claiming the alleged suspects were armed when they entered her house. TMZ did not receive confirmation from the police that the suspects carried any weapons. During her explanation of what happened, Siwa posted a number of photos of herself as well. Siwa shared what she described as "terrifying" security footage of what she described as two armed men breaking into her house, adding that the sight "makes me sick to watch." "We were robbed last night at 2:40(ish)AM. It was an armed robbery which is very scary," she wrote. "It was a REALLLLY long night on the phone with my security, family, and LAPD."

As Siwa clarified to her fans, although the home suffered some damage, she is happy that her family and dogs are safe and sound. As a result of the break-in, she explained that there was "lots of materialistic damage" that had taken place, adding that "that can all be fixed." She went on to say that, fortunately, no one, including her dogs, had been injured as a result. "I'm just happy that my family and pups are safe. Most important thing to me," she said. The star noted that "no one was hurt" as a result of the incident. "Do me a favor and hug your people extra tight tonight," Siwa wrote. "Life is SCARY. And you never know when anything could happen."