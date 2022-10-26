Johnny Depp's Lawyer Distances Herself From Kanye West Just Days After Agreeing to Represent Him

Johnny Depp's lawyer, Camille Vasquez, is changing her tune on representing Kanye West. TMZ reported that Vasquez will no longer represent the rapper after he refused to retract his antisemitic statements. Vasquez was reportedly brought on board to help with West's business matters and was not involved in his divorce proceedings with his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian.

It was recently reported that West hired Vasquez to help represent his business interests. You'll recall that Vasquez represented Depp in his civil lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard. While the attorney was hired amidst growing controversy surrounding West, she has already ended her working relationship with him. According to TMZ, after West doubled down on his antisemitic remarks over the weekend, Vasquez told her law firm, Brown Rudnick, that she would no longer work with him.

Brown Rudnick reportedly still attempted to work with West albeit only if he publicly retracted his hateful and antisemitic comments. West reportedly refused to do so and fired Brown Rudnick as his counsel. This news comes as numerous brands are cutting ties with the rapper following weeks of controversy that has involved him producing "White Lives Matter" shirts and saying that he was going to go "death con 3" on Jewish people. In recent days, Balenciaga has cut ties with West, and talent agency CAA has dropped him as a client.

More recently, Adidas, which distributed West's Yeezy brand, announced that they were severing its working relationship with him. They released a statement that read, "Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech. Ye's recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company's values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness." The message continued, "After a thorough review, the company has taken the decision to terminate the partnership with Ye immediately, end production of Yeezy branded products and stop all payments to Ye and his companies. Adidas will stop the Adidas Yeezy business with immediate effect."

As a result of the termination of the partnership, Adidas will reportedly take a $246 million hit to its fourth-quarter sales. Adidas and West have been partnered since 2013. Their relationship was expanded in 2016. Now, Adidas has joined a growing list of companies and celebrities who have taken a stance against West's hateful comments. Shortly after Adidas' decision, it was reported that West's net worth dropped significantly and he is no longer considered to be a billionaire.