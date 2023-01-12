Johnny Depp Reportedly Visited Jeff Beck's Bedside

Following the news that legendary musician Jeff Beck passed away, it's been reported that Johnny Depp visited the rocker's bedside before he passed away. According to PEOPLE, a source familiar with details of the situation stated that Depp "is totally devastated" by his friend's death and "was by Jeff's bedside" sometime before his death. The source also stated that "some other rock stars" visited as well, but did not mention specific names.

Beck passed away on Tuesday at the age of 78. The two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Famer's cause of death has not been officially designated, but his family stated that he'd been fighting bacterial meningitis. "They had a really tight friendship, they were extremely close, and he got even closer over this past summer when they were touring together," the source went on to say, noting how Depp and Beck had been touring together in 2022. "The sickness came on really quickly and it all deteriorated rapidly in the last couple weeks." The source finally added, "Johnny is still processing this news. He's devastated."

On Wednesday, Beck's family confirmed his death in a statement shared with news media outlets. "On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck's Passing," the statement read. "After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday. His family asks for privacy while they process this tremendous loss."

Amidst his defamation lawsuit trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, Depp had been writing and performing with Beck. The pair collaborated on an album, 18, which was released in July 2022. "When Johnny and I started playing together, it really ignited our youthful spirit and creativity," Beck said in an album press release. "We would joke about how we felt 18 again, so that just became the album title too."

"We were going to call the album 'Kitchen Sink' because we threw everything in it," Beck added jokinly. "The only game plan we had was to play songs we like and see where they took us." He later added of the project, "We suggested songs the other might not think of. It pushed both of us out of our comfort zones. Johnny got me excited about 'Venus In Furs,' and I persuaded him to try 'Ooo Baby Baby.' Interesting things happen when you're open to trying something different."