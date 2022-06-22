Johnny Depp Issues a Warning to His Fans

Johnny Depp is warning fans to "remain cautious" about "fake" social media accounts pretending to be him. In an Instagram Story message on Sunday now archived to his account as a PSA, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor shared that he has "been made aware that there are fake accounts pretending to be me or people working with me."

In the message, Depp confirmed that he does "not have any private or side accounts on any platforms." Listing his social media accounts across several platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, Discord, and TikTok, the social media platform he recently joined, Depp said, "these are the only pages run by me and my team where we share updates and communicate." The actor went on to urge fans to be cautious about other accounts pretending to be him.

"I ask that you remain cautious as it seems these fake accounts can be relentless. My team is working to combat the problem. Thank you for your continued support and for making me aware of this issue!," he wrote before signing off on the message with, "Love & respect, JD X."

The actor's warning came just two weeks after he won his defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard. Following weeks of testimony and nearly 13 hours of deliberation, a Virginia jury consisting of five men and two women found that Heard defamed Depp in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which she identified him as a "public figure representing domestic abuse" without naming her alleged abuser. The jury also found that Heard was defamed by one of Depp's lawyers, who accused her of creating a detailed hoax. Depp was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages, with the jury awarding Heard $2 million in compensatory damages.

In a statement following the verdict, Depp, who was not in Virginia for the hearing, thanked the jury for giving him his "life back." He went on to explain that t the goal of his case was to "reveal the truth, regardless of the outcome. Speaking the truth was something that I owed to my children and to all those who have remained steadfast in their support of me. I feel at peace knowing I have finally accomplished that." He also thanked his fans for their "outpouring of love" from around the world, adding, "hope that my quest to have the truth be told will have helped others, man or woman, who have found themselves in my situation, and that those supporting them never give up."