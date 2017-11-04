Johnny Depp Criticized for Being Seemingly Intoxicated at Recent Events

Johnny Depp’s promotion of Murder on the Orient Express is causing another controversy.

Depp’s appearance at the film’s red carpet premiere cause reports to surface that the actor was visibly intoxicated.

The actor can be seen walking down the red carpet, guided by a security guard. His bow tie was undone and just hanging around his neck.

The Sun alleges that Depp was “stinking of booze” and “drunk” at the event. They also had a source at the event who says the star was having a “big old night” of partying.

“Johnny was having big old night and was told off for smoking three times while inside,” the source said. “He was annoyed people were staring at him too. But on the night of the premiere, he was in a strange mood and everyone thought he’d been drinking.”

Depp was also a Graham Norton Show guest on Friday was also characterized as possibly being under the influence.

The actor’s response delivery was a bit slow, so some viewers thought the actor was intoxicated. However, some thought that Depp’s sometimes shy demeanor was in full force.

My baby’s fit like a daydream … wanna wear his chain around my neck, real deal! His awkward & shy not a lousy drunk haters #JohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/5KWbhZXITf — Depp (@Elnin09) November 4, 2017

I can’t tell if Johnny Depp is drunk or not. Surely no one sober can talk *that* slowly. #GrahamNorton — Nikhat Zahra (@Nikhat_Z) November 4, 2017

He definitely wasn’t with us last night he was either drunk or high as a kite — Brian (@Briancorbett6) November 4, 2017