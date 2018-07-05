John Stamos Gives Newborn Son a Shout-Out During 4th of July Concert

Over the years of celebrating Independence Day, a lot changed for PBS’ Capitol Fourth Concert in Washington D.C. host John Stamos. The actor returned for the hosting gig in 2018 as a married man, and father for the first time.

The Fuller House star, made sure to give a shout-out to his almost 3-month-old son William “Billy” Christopher during the holiday special.

“This is Billy’s first Fourth,” he said, PEOPLE reports. “Since we’re all here together at the nation’s capital, I think this is the perfect setting for me to pass on the lessons and love for this great nation that my grandfather passed on to my father and my father passed on to me. My son, for over two centuries America has given us an opportunity to be part of its great legacy.”

Billy was also in D.C. for the special day, as the father revealed with an adorable “dancing” Instagram post featuring the sweet baby.

“Looks like we got a stowaway.#BillyinDC,” Stamos captioned a photo of his son laying in a guitar case.

Along with hosting the festivities, Stamos once again reunited with his good friends The Beach Boys — as he did in a memorable episode Full House.

“What do you go to when you feel uneasy or anxious, you go to what makes you feel good and safe,” Stamos told USA Today. “That’s what Full House is. That’s what The Beach Boys is to me. I think that’s what this concert is, too. People at home can turn it on and go, ‘We’re not as fractured as it may seem. We can still come to the nation’s capitol and play music and celebrate being American.’”

The actor opened up about his feeling about the future of the U.S., especially now that he is a new dad.

“Everything seems very fragile. You want the world to be the best place it can be for him,” he told the outlet. “I mean, I always wanted the best for our world and our country, but now even more so.”

Stamos and wife Caitlin McHugh welcomed baby Billy in April, just two months after they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony. He opened up about how he’s been doing with diaper duty and tears.

“It’s been beautiful,” he told PEOPLE last month. “Every second you pray that you can keep the kid alive. Every day is different, time has become very elusive, stuff just goes by so fast. It’s just beautiful. I’ve cried most days; I just stare at him.”

He added, “I thought it was beyond me to have a kid and a great wife, but it’s given me a reason to live. Life is in session now.”