John Stamos Shows off 3-Month-Old Son’s Dance Moves in New Clip

John Stamos’ baby boy is already a pretty good dancer.

The Fuller House star took to Instagram — ahead of his travel day to Washington, D.C., where he will be hosting the PBS event A Capitol Fourth, in celebration of the Fourth of July — with an adorable photo a video of newborn son, Billy.

The actor shared a snapshot of the 3-month-old baby laying since a guitar case, alongside his red, white and blue Gibson guitar, as first reported by Entertainment Tonight.

“Looks like we got a stowaway. #BillyinDC,” Stamos captioned the heartwarming snapshot of his little boy in footie pajamas covered in fire trucks.

The slideshow featured an adorable boomerang video of the baby boy dancing, or moving his arms, with his back on the guitar case.

The cute photo and clip comes a few weeks after Stamos shared the first face photo of baby Billy as a celebration of his first Father’s Day.

“My first Father’s Day means that I don’t have to hand a kid back to the parents when someone yells cut. It means when people ask me if I’m a father, I don’t have to use the goofy line, ‘No, but I play one on TV,’” Stamos wrote alongside a precious pic. “Most importantly, it means that for the rest of my life, I’ll always be known as someone’s dad. And that’s all I ever wanted.”

Stamos and McHugh announced the arrival of little Billy in April, just two months after they got married.

The two seem to be enjoying parenthood so much that they’re even thinking about baby number two already, with McHugh telling Entertainment Tonight back in May that she wants another baby “ASAP.”

Telling the news outlet that she wants to have more children “as soon as I can,” she explained that she wants Billy to share the love with another sibling.

“Right now, Billy is extremely spoiled and we need to share the love, he’s gotta share some of those toys and all the things that have been given to him. He needs [siblings] to keep him grounded. If he’s the only one, he’ll get way too much love because there hasn’t been a child on either side of our family in quite some time,” she said.

She said while she’s hoping for a baby girl next, she and Stamos will be overjoyed as long as the baby is healthy.

“I would love to give him a little girl, but we’re happy with boy, girl, just healthy,” she said.