John McCain’s Daughter Bridget Breaks Silence to Slam Donald Trump

While John McCain’s daughter Meghan McCain has been the late senator’s most vocal defender in the public fight instigated by President Donald Trump, his other daughter is now speaking out.

Bridget McCain, the youngest daughter of the late senator, wrote directly to Trump on Twitter a day after the president continued to attack McCain and criticized his family for not delivering a “thank you” for “approving” the senator’s funeral last year.

“Everyone doesn’t have to agree with my dad or like him, but I do ask you to be decent and respectful,” the 27-year-old wrote on Twitter. “If you can’t do those two things, be mindful. We only said goodbye to him almost 7 months ago.”

Bridget continued with a follow-up tweet that was more critical of the president’s comments and claims from the past week.

“Even if you were invited to my dad’s funeral, you would have only wanted to be there for the credit and not for any condolences,” she added. “Unfortunately, you could not be counted on to be courteous, as you are a child in the most important role the world knows.”

Bridget’s sister Meghan McCain addressed the tweets and Trump’s continued barbs on The View Thursday. She has been the center of the public spat over the past week and according to People, it is taking a toll.

“I don’t like coming here every day and having to do this…It’s extremely emotionally exhausting,” McCain revealed on the show. “I’m not the only child in my family. I have six brothers and sisters. And my little sister Bridget, for the first time ever, has decided she wanted to speak out — she’s very, very private.”

McCain added that Bridget has kept from the spotlight over the years, with people singling out the tough campaign the senator faced during the 2000 presidential primaries.

“It’s very brave of her,” McCain said while praising her sister. “She’s very young and does not speak publicly.”

The rest of the panel on The View went on to discuss the president’s latest comments, with McCain calling them a “new bizarre low.”

Neither Trump or McCain seemed to see eye-to-eye during the campaign and beyond. Trump was also critical of McCain dating back to the 2000 primaries when he was also debating running for president.

Trump has criticized McCain’s capture during Vietnam during the campaign and told reporters this week that he was “never a fan of John McCain” and never will be.

The latest spree of comments comes after news broke that McCain helped spread the Steele dossier around to the media and authorities, claiming Trump’s ties with Russia. The president also cited McCain’s vote against repealing the Affordable Care Act as another thorn in his side.

Claims about Trump’s “approval” of McCain’s funeral left many puzzled on Wednesday, assuming he was referring to the authorization of military planes.