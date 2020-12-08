John Lennon Remembered on 40th Anniversary of His Murder

Forty years ago the world lost John Lennon. One of the four members of The Beatles, Lennon left quite the legacy both in the music industry and the world itself. Lennon was murdered in New York City on Dec. 8, 1980 at the age of 40.

On the anniversary of his tragic death, members of The Beatles paid tribute to the man who helped lead them to their incredible success. Paul McCartney called it "sad" day, "I will always be proud and happy to have known and worked with this incredible Scouser." The other remaining Beatle, Ringo Starr, made a plea to radio stations across the country, "I’m asking Every music radio station in the world sometime today play Strawberry Fields Forever. Peace and love." His wife, Yoko Ono, also mentioned Lennon on the anniversary of his death, calling it a "hollowing experience" all while calling on policymakers to enact stricter gun regulations.

Along with his peers paying their respects to him on the 40th anniversary, plenty of fans of his work, both with The Beatles and as a solo artist, also followed suit. Here are some of the most noteworthy tributes posted on Twitter that honored the talented musician.