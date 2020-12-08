John Lennon Remembered on 40th Anniversary of His Murder
Forty years ago the world lost John Lennon. One of the four members of The Beatles, Lennon left quite the legacy both in the music industry and the world itself. Lennon was murdered in New York City on Dec. 8, 1980 at the age of 40.
On the anniversary of his tragic death, members of The Beatles paid tribute to the man who helped lead them to their incredible success. Paul McCartney called it "sad" day, "I will always be proud and happy to have known and worked with this incredible Scouser." The other remaining Beatle, Ringo Starr, made a plea to radio stations across the country, "I’m asking Every music radio station in the world sometime today play Strawberry Fields Forever. Peace and love." His wife, Yoko Ono, also mentioned Lennon on the anniversary of his death, calling it a "hollowing experience" all while calling on policymakers to enact stricter gun regulations.
Along with his peers paying their respects to him on the 40th anniversary, plenty of fans of his work, both with The Beatles and as a solo artist, also followed suit. Here are some of the most noteworthy tributes posted on Twitter that honored the talented musician.
prevnext
Best songwriter of all time #JohnLennon #RIPJohnLennon #Lennon pic.twitter.com/qAF6tfmxsK— Olly Daniels (@ollodaniels) December 8, 2020
prevnext
40 years ago today...the world got alot darker...today is always a hard one for me.— {SCO/TFHM} Jimi 🎅 👟👟™ (@jimimanovsteel) December 8, 2020
I still don't get it...
Lennon GIFs throughout the day.#RIPJohnLennon pic.twitter.com/09V7uwCrID
prevnext
It's 40 years tomorrow that we lost John Lennon, every year I say "how quickly the time's gone by" #RIPJOHNLENNON ❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/J0SJhnYhcg— Marie 👓🧢19 (@mariebudgie1) December 7, 2020
prevnext
Felt strange just then, driving along Menlove Avenue on the 40th anniversary of John Lennon’s death and Happy Christmas (war is over) come on the radio 😢#RIPJOHNLENNON— Ste (@toffee_ste) December 8, 2020
prevnext
Play his music & celebrate his life today. You may have been taken away from us 40 years ago but you'll always shine on, like the moon, stars & sun.
Your memory will live forever @johnlennon 🕉️☮️ #JohnLennon #RIPJOHNLENNON pic.twitter.com/4rEehRTPeC— Jeff Nolan (@29Nolan) December 8, 2020
prevnext
40 years ago today, the world lost one of the greatest musicians. #RIPJOHNLENNON #JohnLennon pic.twitter.com/xbhEWEwut7— Lindsay O'Keefe (@LindsayOKeefe79) December 8, 2020
prev
It was 40 years ago today.#RIPJohnLennon #JohnLennon #rip pic.twitter.com/w98hbO45EQ— Phil Gwilliam (@Phil_Gwilliam) December 8, 2020