John Legend Says Daughter Luna Isn’t Ready to Be a Big Sister

John Legend does not think 2-year-old daughter Luna is going to handle being a big sister too well once his son arrives.

“Luna’s gonna be an issue. I think she’ll probably have some growing pains because she’s currently running the house right now,” the Jesus Christ Superstar Live actor said during a conversation with co-star Sara Bareilles at the Tribeca Film Festival, reports Page Six. “She’s used to being the center of everything right now so we’ll see how she adjusts to sharing the spotlight.”

The 39-year-old Legend said he has heard from his friends on what he needs to do to prepare Luna for having a little brother. Some friends even told him to buy a gift for Luna and pretend it is from their son.

“I’ve [also] heard that I should bring Luna to him so it doesn’t feel like we’re all just sitting there with this new guy, like, ‘Who this?’” Legend said.

Legend also has some personal experience with being the second child in a family, since he has an older brother.

“I was No. 2 in my family,” Legend said Thursday. “My older brother travels with me all the time, he works with me, he cuts my hair, he takes all of the photos you see on my Instagram of all my shows. He’s always been really supportive of me and takes good care of me so I have a good example of what a good older sibling should be like.”

The singer-songwriter said he also started “thinking about” songs for his son. It’s only fair, since his song “Right By You” was written for Luna.

Before Legend and his wife, supermodel Chrissy Teigen, welcome their new addition in June, they are giving Luna all the love they can.

According to Us Weekly, the couple gave Luna a Sesame Street-themed second birthday party on April 14. Teigen and Legend shared adorable photos from the party, showing Luna with her own cardboard cutouts of Cookie Monster and Elmo. She even got a three-layer cake with Big Bird in the middle of Elmo and Cookie Monster.

Last month, Teigen told Us Weekly she was already talking about a third child with Legend.

“I think I do want to have another baby after this and then get hot,” Teigen said, adding that she is “not really” focused on getting back into shape yet. “I just want to go babies, back to back to back, but then I think maybe I want to have my 30s, really live in my 30s and not just be pregnant throughout them.”

Teigen also said they do not want to give the baby a name until after they see him.

“I want to wait to see him before we give him a name. I’m not mad at the name J.J. for John Jr. — I like traditional names. It’s not going to be a wild name. Ronald is a cute name in our family,” Teigen continued. “His brother, my brother, my dad … I like boy names on girls. When I think of a boy name, I always just think it’s better for a girl.”

Earlier this month, Legend also released a new single, “A Good Night.”