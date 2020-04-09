John Legend Has Words for Donald Trump After He Claims Mail Ballots Are ‘Dangerous’

President Donald Trump has taken the podium every day amid the coronavirus outbreak. While the majority of his conversations pertain to the spread of COVID-19, he has kept an eye on the upcoming presidential election. The subject came up at one of his recent press briefings when he shared his displeasure at a potential safety precaution due to the coronavirus.

Trump was asked about the possibility of mail ballots becoming a main source of voting. He shared that he fears “a lot of people” will cheat through that method. “I think people should vote [in person] with voter ID. I think voter ID is very important, and the reason they don’t want voter ID is because they intend to cheat.” Upon hearing this, musician John Legend, who along with wife Chrissy Teigan have been outspoken about the president’s policies, took to Twitter to give his take on Trump’s comments.

“The President and I have something in common. We vote by mail,” Legend wrote, referencing Trump voted absentee in 2018. “He thinks it’s great for him but hates the idea that it could lead to an increase in voter participation. He and many in his party are afraid of the voters. His opposition to democracy is nefarious and hypocritical.”

Earlier this year, the All of Me singer sounded off over Trump’s decision to call an airstrike over Iran. In his post, he referred to Trump as the “the lyingest liars in Presidential history.”

Yeah, this Don’t trust that people who are the lyingest liars in Presidential history will suddenly start telling the truth about a possible war with Iran. https://t.co/VMhS39iTnw — John Legend (@johnlegend) January 3, 2020

The two have exchanged multiple jabs during his time in office. One of the more documented ones came after Legend appeared on MSNBC in a town hall led by Lester Holt that discussed the criminal justice system. Trump disagreed with the stance Legend took, and didn’t shy away from it on his Twitter.

“Guys like boring musician @johnlegend, and his filthy mouthed wife, are talking now about how great it is,” Trump wrote. “But I didn’t see them around when we needed help getting it passed.”

Legend responded to his remark, writing, “Imagine being president of a whole country and spending your Sunday night hate-watching MSNBC hoping somebody–ANYBODY–will praise you. Melania, please praise this man. He needs you. Your country needs you, Melania.”