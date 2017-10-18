John Cena Pays Tribute to Late ‘Trailer Park Boys’ Actor

Trailer Park Boys fans were saddened and stunned to learn of the death of Jim Lahey actor John Dunsworth on Monday. It looks like WWE superstar John Cena counted himself among Dunsworth’s fans, as he shared a tribute to the actor on Instagram on Tuesday.

A post shared by John Cena (@johncena) on Oct 17, 2017 at 8:33am PDT

The image showed Dunsworth as Lahey’s character smoking a cigarette and raising a glass. Cena offered no caption in his tribute.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Dunsworth, who acted as the irreverent trailer park supervisor in all 11 seasons of the Canadian comedy series (as well as its three films and its specials), died at the age of 71.

His daughter told CBC he died of “a short and unexpected illness.”

Gallery: Celebrities We’ve Lost in 2017

“With heavy and broken hearts the family of John F. Dunsworth would like to let people know that our amazing husband, father and grandfather John Dunsworth has passed away,” daughter Sarah Dunsworth said. “John left this world peacefully after a short and unexpected illness.

Dunsworth’s Trailer Park Boys co-stars remembered his memory on Twitter after the news of his death broke.

“I am beyond devastated. John was a beautiful guy. Brilliant and fascinating. I am forever grateful for having known him. RIP my friend,” Mike Smith (Bubbles) wrote.

“Sad news to lose John Dunsworth. His wild passion for acting was matched by his love of life and family. One of Canada’s greatest,” wrote Mike Clattenburg, the series’ creator and director.

“So sad. RIP John Dunsworth. One of the finest men and most brilliant actors I’ve ever had the honor to work with,” comedian Tom Arnold wrote.

The twelfth season of Trailer Park Boys is set to premiere on Netflix in 2018, but it’s unclear how much of Lahey’s role was completed.

Dunsworth is also known for his portrayal of Dave Teagues in the supernatural series Haven.

Photo Credit: DFree / Shutterstock.com