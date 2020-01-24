Joe Rogan Stirs Social Media Over Past Controversial Comments Following Bernie Sanders Remarks

Joe Rogan is no stranger to making statements that rile people, but now, the podcast host has stirred up social media over some past controversial comments, which re-emerged following his remarks on Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders. This week, Rogan revealed that he was a fan of Sanders on his podcast, admitting he’d “probably vote for Bernie” as “he’s been insanely consistent his entire life” and “basically saying the same thing, been for the same thing his whole life and that in and of itself is a very powerful structure to operate from.”

Now, however, many social media users are criticizing Rogan for some of his past comments. “Listen to me now, and I can’t believe I have to say it: no Dem needs Joe Rogan‘s base to defeat Trump,” the user wrote. “We also don’t need to capitulate to homophobia and transphobia (which [by the way] *kills* people *smacks forehead*) for any reason. This is foul, justifying stuff. No way around it.”

“Joe Rogan is a sexist bigot, who regularly gives a platform to the alt right to sell his anger and hate-there is no argument that justifies this as a good decision and yet again, women and minorities will pay the price for it. When someone shows you who they are, believe them,” another user wrote.

Joe Rogan also had friendly interviews with Milo Yiannopolous & Jordan Peterson, yelled “you’re a fucking man” on-air about a trans woman, vocally argued against allowing trans kids puberty blockers THIS YEAR, says “f*g,” and believes the world is stacked against men, so. Enjoy. https://t.co/X1oFy71elf — Sady Doyle (@sadydoyle) January 24, 2020

“Dear [Bernie Sanders] Please reject the endorsement of this man. It is beneath all of us. It is not okay to be celebrating an endorsement from him,” someone else tweeted, after Sanders shared a clip of Rogan’s comments.

Notably, not everyone has an issue with Rogan’s comments regarding Sanders, as many have taken to defending the former Fear Factor host.

Joe Rogan is exponentially more influential than the media hacks complaining about how “toxic” he is — which is part of the reason why they resent him: he’s not part of their little networks — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) January 24, 2020

“The funniest thing about the Joe Rogan / Bernie situation is that Joe didn’t even ‘endorse’ Bernie, he just said his opinion on his show and now everyone is going nuts,” former Vice journalist Tim Pool said.

“Joe Rogan says he’s likely going to vote for Bernie and the left attacks him and Bernie over it. Politics flows in one direction. If Joe said he was for Trump they’d call him a Nazi. Joe says he’s for Bernie and they slam Bernie. There is no right way to be ‘left’ anymore,” Pool added.

At this time, Rogan does not seem to have commented on the controversy.