Joe Rogan Infuriates Gamers for Saying Video Games Are a 'Waste of Time'

Joe Rogan, who recently moved from Los Angeles to Texas, didn't do much to secure support from the video game industry after his latest comments. While interviewing fitness expert Joe De Sena on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the former Fear Factor host called video games a "waste of time."

The comments sparked quite the outrage from the community. He didn't stop there in sharing his thoughts on the industry, though. He went on to call them "addictive," however admitting that he does play them himself. Calling video games a problem for society, his real gripe with them comes because "you don't get anywhere," saying not much can come from the hobby. He expressed his frustration in seeing children becoming addicted to the platforms, noting that they're are more exciting options out there. He shot down the concept of making money through games, such as the industry's leading man Ninja, explaining how it's a difficult path to that point because every five years a new game comes out that everyone flocks to.

His thoughts on the gaming community clearly struck a chord with many users, including some of the more prominent figures in the business. Here is a look at some of the most notable reactions to Rogan's thoughts on video games.