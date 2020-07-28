Joe Rogan Infuriates Gamers for Saying Video Games Are a 'Waste of Time'
Joe Rogan, who recently moved from Los Angeles to Texas, didn't do much to secure support from the video game industry after his latest comments. While interviewing fitness expert Joe De Sena on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the former Fear Factor host called video games a "waste of time."
The comments sparked quite the outrage from the community. He didn't stop there in sharing his thoughts on the industry, though. He went on to call them "addictive," however admitting that he does play them himself. Calling video games a problem for society, his real gripe with them comes because "you don't get anywhere," saying not much can come from the hobby. He expressed his frustration in seeing children becoming addicted to the platforms, noting that they're are more exciting options out there. He shot down the concept of making money through games, such as the industry's leading man Ninja, explaining how it's a difficult path to that point because every five years a new game comes out that everyone flocks to.
His thoughts on the gaming community clearly struck a chord with many users, including some of the more prominent figures in the business. Here is a look at some of the most notable reactions to Rogan's thoughts on video games.
prevnext
Joe Rogan hates video games— Cultured Nick F*cking Gage (@CulturedGage) July 28, 2020
prevnext
People live unhealthy lives AND play video games.. video games do not create an unhealthy lifestyle. Games just exist, it’s up to you to decide how to use them.— G@meBoi (@BuckeyePrime) July 28, 2020
prevnext
@joerogan video games help me make money. It helped a lot of people make a name for themselves. So suck it.— DarkAsian (@DarkAsianRPG) July 28, 2020
prevnext
I think the main problem here is the notion that a fun activity needs to produce money to be worth your time. What if it makes you happy? What if you bond with your friends & get stress relief through video games?— Chica (@TSM_Chica) July 26, 2020
prevnext
I literally made over $200 in my last two 3 hour streams. That is $33.33 an hour. Waste of time? Don't get you anywhere? Hmm... seems like my "waste of time" just paid my gas and electric bill next month. 🤷♀️— YourCutestEnemy🏳️🌈 (@YourCutestEnemy) July 26, 2020
prevnext
Just like playing sports is a waste of time, watching movies/tv shows is a waste of time, hanging out with friends is a waste of time, reading is a waste of time, listening/learning how to play music is a waste of time. All these things can be considered a waste of time...— Micaiah // Callidus (@CallidusOW) July 26, 2020
prev
you can say the exact same thing about any form of entertainment; if something isn't outright "productive", it can and will be labeled as a waste of time by someone who isn't interested in that particular medium of enjoyment. Life shouldn't just be work & sleep; it's shit w/o fun— Kenn Korb (@packer_craze) July 26, 2020