Joe Jonas Says Diplo ‘Ruined’ His Wedding to Sophie Turner and the DJ Responds

Joe Jonas called out Diplo for publicizing his secret wedding to Sophie Turner this week, and the D.J. had a hilarious response.

Jonas married long-time girlfriend Turner on May 1 in an impromptu Las Vegas ceremony. The eloping occasion was supposed to be a secret, and Jonas revealed that it was actually Diplo who exposed it. In an interview on Capital Breakfast With Roman Kemp this week, he said that the D.J. had posted the wedding on his Instagram Story without thinking.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I love Diplo, but he loves his ‘gram more than a 13-year-old,” Jonas joked on the U.K.-based radio show. “He posts every five seconds. He literally, like, live-streamed [the wedding] with dog face filters.”

It was clear that Jonas was only teasing his friend, and not really angry. Diplo did not seem to take the accusation either, as he took to Instagram to mock Jonas over the story.

“The only thing that ‘ruined’ the wedding was your fit,” Diplo wrote alongside a screenshot of the story. Jonas wore a light double-breasted suit to the wedding with a high-collared shirt. However, the aesthetic was ironic to begin with, as he and Turner were married by an Elvis Prelsey impersonator.

Jonas responded to the post with an eye-rolling emoji, showing that there are no hard feelings behind the friends. In fact, in his interview Jonas admitted that he and Turner enjoyed Diplo’s unique coverage of their wedding and the manner of the revelation.

“We just laughed, we loved it,” Jonas said. “We thought it was ridiculous. And I just love that he was walking into the chapel and he’s like, ‘Going to hit this wedding real quick,’ [in his Instagram Story].”

Jonas and Turner still plan to hold a more traditional wedding to say their vows in front of friends and family. The couple have said that they intend to to hold the “real” wedding in France, perhaps as early as this summer.

In a recent interview with British talk show host Graham Norton, Turner said that they are “potentially” planning a big ceremony. The actress gave a flippant guess about the date and location, admitting that nothing is set in stone.

“I didn’t sign anything. It’s in France! 15th of July! Just outside Montpellier. … I have no idea,” she said.

“That was a pretty good guess,” she added.

Turner may have more time to plan the big wedding now that Game of Thrones is over. The actress just wrapped up nearly a decade on one of the most influential shows of the era.