Jodie Sweetin Ordered to Pay Major Child Support Sum to Her Ex

A court has ordered that Jodie Sweetin pay large monthly child support payments to ex-husband Morty Coyle.

The Fuller House actress will be coughing up $2,800 per month to Coyle for their daughter, Beatrix Carlin Sweetin-Coyle. That adds up to $33,600 a year in payments.

This seems like a lot, but it’s only a fraction of what the former child star makes per month.

Court filings revealed that she makes an average of $43,614 each month, mostly due to her role on the incredibly successful Full House revival series.

This legal win for Coyle ends a months-long legal dispute between the two parties.

Coyle alleged that Sweetin was earning around $700,000 per year and wanted the child support payments to reflect that. However, her total income for 2016 was $470,331.

Sweetin was making just $4,000 per month when the couple’s divorce was finalized in 2016. This low amount caused a judge to rule no child support payment was necessary. In the time since, Fuller House has been a massive success, so her income has been rapidly altered.

Photo Credit: Netflix / Michael Yarish