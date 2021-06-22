Joanne Linville, 'Star Trek' and 'A Star Is Born' Actress, Dead at 93

✖

Joanne Linville, a beloved actress who appeared in Star Trek and A Star Is Born (1976), has died at the age of 93. According to The Wrap, Linville's representatives at CAA confirmed the news of her death, sharing that the long-time character actress passed away on Monday. In addition to starring in an episode of the original Star Trek series, and working with Barbara Streisand in A Star is Born, Linville also appeared in TV shows such as Columbo, The Twilight Zone, and L.A. Law.

Linville also turned up in films like Scorpio and The Seduction. Her final on-screen credit appears to have been TNT's 2001 made-for-TV biopic movie James Dean, which starred James Franco as the legendary actor. Linville portrayed actress, and early-Hollywood gossip writer, Hedda Hopper. In the mid-'80s, Linville took the route of teacher, co-founding the respected Stella Adler Academy in Los Angeles in 1985. She also published an acclaimed acting book in 2011, Joanne Linville's Seven Steps to an Acting Craft.

The greatest actress I have ever known and the greatest teacher and mentor I could have ever hoped for. I will love you forever, Joanne. Thank you for all. RIP, great one. https://t.co/hz5eFE90WI — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) June 22, 2021

In CAA's statement on her death, the company started that Linville was "one whose spirit, passion for art and life was an inspiration to all who had the pleasure of knowing her." She is survived by her ex-husband director Mark Rydell, two children — Christopher and Amy — as well as her grandchildren: Austen, Ruby and Ginger and great-grandson Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell. Notably, Rydell directed the James Dean biopic, which would be Linville's final performance in front of a camera.

Many of her famous fans have also taken to social media to mourn Linville's death, including multi-Oscar nominee Mark Ruffalo, as well as filmmaker Mark A. Altman. "Saddened to hear about the passing of the great [Joanne Linville]," Altman tweeted. "Perhaps the best thing about [Star Trek's] third season. Commander of not one, but three Roman flagships and custodian of the cloaking device and, for a time, Mr. Spock's heart."

Actress Dana Delany (Desperate Housewives) also tweeted about Linville, sharing that she had recently watched the last star in Scorpio, with Burt Lancaster and Alain Delon. Delany referred to Linville as "a wonderful actor." She also included a praying hands emoji in her message. At this time, it does not appear that Linville's family has released a statement on the news of her death.