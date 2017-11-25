Celebrity

Jimmy Fallon Covered Prince During the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, and Not Everyone Was Thrilled

Jimmy Fallon and The Roots took a ride on the Gibson float at this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, and their song choice is getting a mixed reception.

Of course, many were thrilled by the performance of Prince’s “Let’s Go Crazy.” Big fans of Prince, Fallon, and both took to Twitter immediately to share their elation.

Still, there were plenty of people who didn’t think this was one of Fallon’s best impressions, and they let their disapproval be heard.

Fallon has built a career on impressions — especially musical ones. Since his days at Saturday Night Live he’s been impersonating famous singers, many of them with eerie accuracy. Some of his most viral clips from The Tonight Show have been his impressions, including his duet with Bruce Springsteen where they sang Willow Smith’s “Whip My Hair,” with Fallon performing as Neil Young. Unfortunately, it seems like this most recent Prince impersonation missed its mark.

