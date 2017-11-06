Jimmy Fallon Breaks His Silence Over Mother Gloria’s Passing

Late night talk show Jimmy Fallon is mourning the loss of his mother, Gloria, who passed away Saturday.

“Today I lost my biggest fan,” Fallon said in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE.

While the 43-year-old has yet to be heard from by other outlets, it was announced Sunday that his NBC series The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon would be on a hiatus this week from Nov. 6 to Nov. 10, with the father of two returning Nov. 13.

“On behalf of everyone at NBC, we extend our deepest condolences to Jimmy and all his family at this time of enormous loss,” NBC said in a statement. “Our hearts go out to Jimmy and everyone else whose lives were so touched by Gloria Fallon’s love, kindness and support.”

On Friday, the Tonight Show taping was cancelled due to a “private family member.” A day later, a representative for Fallon issued a statement confirming his mother’s death.

“Jimmy Fallon’s mother, Gloria, died peacefully on Saturday,” they told Entertainment Tonight. “Jimmy was at his mother’s bedside, along with her loved ones, when she passed away at NYU Langone Medical Center in NYC. Our prayers go out to Jimmy and his family as they go through this tough time.”