Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar Reportedly Fearing Daughter's Upcoming Tell-All Book

Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar are worried. Jinger Duggar's parents are preparing themselves for her upcoming book, according to In Touch. "Jim Bob and Michelle aren't thrilled by Jinger's book coming out, but they are hoping for the best," the insider revealed. "They're not sure of all the topics she'll cover, but they have prayed about it and hope that it's honest, respectful, and doesn't dredge up too much of their family troubles." Jinger, 28, explained on Nov. 7 that her new book Becoming Free Indeed is not a tell-all about her family. Her book will instead focus on her "spiritual journey." Jinger will explore her religious beliefs in depth, explaining why she abandoned the "wrong" and hurtful teachings of Institute of Basic Life Principles (IBLP) minister Bill Gothard. Moreover, the book will explore how a brother-in-law whose beliefs differed from the Duggars' encouraged the TLC alum to question them.

In raising their kids, Jim Bob and Michelle followed IBLP's ministry, which Jinger now believes influenced her to build her life on rules instead of "rules, not God's Word." The magazine suggested that some family drama, including her older brother Josh Duggar's arrest for child pornography and his 2015 molestation scandal, could also be discussed. The insider added that Jim Bob, 57, and Michelle, 56, "fear the worst" about what Jinger will say in the book, "especially stories about their faith, raising their large family, and especially the dark Josh incident." The source continued, "The last thing they want is to bring more unwanted, negative attention and scrutiny to their family. "It's no secret that Jim Bob and Michelle would rather all their children keep family matters private," the insider said. "A tell-all book from one of their own isn't something they ever worried about until now."

Becoming Free Indeed: My Story Of Disentangling Faith From Fear #booktwt #BookTwitter pic.twitter.com/JBNO4f5Aza — White Rain Book House (@WRBookHouse) November 8, 2022

After years of living under Jim Bob and Michelle's strict rules, the Counting On alum and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, have slowly begun to deviate. Their lifestyle has been less conservative since they relocated to California in 2019. Jinger has become one of her family's most outspoken members concerning her childhood. "They feel that Jinger and Jeremy have changed and that the book is bound to touch on some controversial family issues," the insider said. "Another concern is that Jinger will most likely promote the book and do interviews, and Jim Bob and Michelle worry about the questions she'll be asked and how she'll answer. It's definitely a tense time. "Even though they don't agree with all their life choices, they still love Jinger and Jeremy," the source noted. "Jim Bob and Michelle are bracing themselves and just praying that while Jinger was writing the book, she stayed true to their family's core values."