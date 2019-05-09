Jim Bob Duggar Attempting to Flip Massive, Multi-Million Dollar Mansion

Jim Bob Duggar is attempting to flip a massive, multimillion dollar mansion.

The Duggar Family patriarch took on the task of remodeling the large home and is now hoping to turn a profit, listing it for sale at $1.8 million.

Resting in Springdale, Arkansas, the 10,000-square-foot property was reportedly in dire need of renovation and now that he’s done, Duggar is ready to move it along.

According to Realtor.com, the home was so bad that a Reddit user was quoted as saying of it, “Ohh, this is the terrifying house they toured on the show, yes? If you look at the listing, there are photos of it from 2012—it really was a nice house until someone trashed it.”

Home Interior

When Duggar bought the home in 2014, it had previously been listed for $237,000.

He reportedly purchased it for $230,000.

Living Room

The home “sits on 2.73 park-like acres,” and was originally built in 1969.

It was designed to be similar to Frank Lloyd Wright’s Round House architecture.

Kitchen

The newly remodeled kitchens feature “granite countertops, new cabinetry, custom LED lighting, and new appliances.”

The home also boasts quite a lot of open space, and a large patio outside of the living and dining room/kitchen areas.

Master Bedroom

Featuring four bedrooms, and five and half bathrooms, the home has some beautiful new carpets and lighting fixtures.

The Master bedroom also has outdoor access to the large patio.

Master Bathroom

The master bathroom has been updated “with a new tub, shower, and granite counters.”

It also has some gorgeous floor tiling that also appears to possibly be granite.

Spiral Staircase

Quite possibly the most interesting part of the home is the wood-panel spiral staircase.

Interestingly, the home has an elevator as well, plus there is a home theater and a 3,500-square-foot garage.

At this time it is unknown if there are any prospective buyers.