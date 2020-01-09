Jillian Michaels Responds to Lizzo Fans Accusing Her of Body Shaming

Celebrity trainer Jillian Michaels is speaking out after she was accused of body shaming musician Lizzo during an appearance on BuzzFeed News’ live morning show AM to DM on Wednesday. After receiving heat for her controversial comments, in which she questioned “why are we celebrating her body” and not her music, adding how “it isn’t gonna be awesome if she gets diabetes,” Michaels took to Twitter hours later to address the controversy.

“As I’ve stated repeatedly, we are all beautiful, worthy and equally deserving. I also feel strongly that we love ourselves enough to acknowledge there are serious health consequences that come with obesity — heart disease, diabetes, cancer to name only a few,” she wrote. “I would never wish these for ANYONE and I would hope we prioritize our health because we LOVE ourselves and our bodies.”

Michaels’ response, however, was met with just as much controversy as her initial comments.

“Eqating (sic) fat with automatically being unhealthy & slim with being healthy is inaccurate & incredibly dangerous,” tweeted one person. “Fat people deserve to exist without the pressure to change their size or *health.* Fat people don’t need to desire to change their bodies to be deserving of dignity.”

“I dont think your tone toward Lizzo was judgmental, It was honest. Even if she is healthy at her size, most aren’t and we shouldn’t promote unhealthy lifestyles. In this case, sizes,” added a second. “Don’t let these overly sensitive social media bullies make your statement more than it is.”

During her Wednesday appearance, Michaels, a former trainer on The Biggest Loser, and host Alex Berg sparked a conversation about celebrities who promote self-acceptance and body positivity.

“Why are we celebrating her body?” Michaels asked when the “Truth Hurts” singer was brought up. “Why does it matter? That’s what I’m saying. Like why aren’t we celebrating her music? ‘Cause it isn’t gonna be awesome if she gets diabetes.”

“I’m just being honest,” she added. “I love her music, my kid loves her music, but there’s never a moment when I’m like, ‘I’m so glad she’s overweight.’ Why do I even care? Why is it my job to care about her weight?”

Lizzo, who recently announced a break from Twitter, has not responded to the controversy.