Jillian Michaels Breaks Silence Over Al Roker’s Controversial Diet Remarks: ‘So Disappointing’

Jillian Michaels has responded to Al Roker’s comments after the TODAY Show personality slammed the fitness trainer for her disparaging remarks in an interview with Women’s Health, where she openly expressed how the keto diet, which focuses on eating a high amount of fats, moderate amount of protein and low amount of carbs, is a bad idea.

Soon after, Al Roker slammed Michaels for her remarks, Michaels shared her thoughts on the criticism on theSkimm’s “Skimm’d From the Couch” podcast.

“What’s so disappointing is that for years I’ve done the Today show. For years I’ve done segments with this guy,” she said in a clip shared by Us Weekly. “I was always greeted with the ‘Kiddo,’ right? And the big hug and the ‘How’s the family?’ and, like, I always thought we were homies.”

In his criticism of Michaels, Roker had referenced her time on The Biggest Loser and tweeted, “So Jillian Michaels says keto is a bad idea. This from a woman who promoted on camera bullying, deprivation, manipulation and more weekly in the name of weight loss. Now those sound like bad ideas.”

As for Michaels’ criticism of keto, the trainer explained that her job is “to research diets” and that she doesn’t believe the diet can provide the body essential nutrients.

“I’m not just a fitness trainer,” she said. “I have three certifications. I do continuing education. I’m a certified nutritionist…And I’m not making up these studies.”

Michaels also addressed her keto-related feud with Andy Cohen, who had responded to her original comments by saying “a lot of people think Jillian Michaels is a bad idea” during his show Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen after Michaels’ original interview began circulating.

“Andy Cohen, I mean, is just not a nice guy. And I’ve said that for many years,” Michaels said. “I had a really crappy experience with him on his show…He’s, like, constantly looking for, like, a way to pick at me…He doesn’t do keto. He doesn’t believe in keto. He’s just an a–hole.”

She also commented on the fact that Cohen had previously criticized Savannah Guthrie for following the keto diet.

Experts have been divided on the keto diet, with some supporting it and some warning people against going keto, though most seem to agree that the diet should not be followed for an excessive period of time.

Michaels previously spoke out against the diet while speaking to PEOPLE in May 2018, explaining that while the diet helps to lower insulin, people who don’t specifically need to lower their insulin shouldn’t adopt it as their go-to eating pattern.

“If you’re not eating a bunch of processed carbs and processed sugar and you’re not eating too much food in general, you won’t have insulin levels that are going through the roof,” she said. “Do not go keto. Just work out, eat clean and don’t overeat. I promise you, balanced diet. It’s that simple.”

