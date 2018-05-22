Jet Li Releases Statement After Concerning Photo Goes Viral

Jet Li has released a statement following a concerning photo of the actor that went viral recently, raising questions about his health.

“He has hyperthyroidism that he’s been dealing with for almost 10 years,” Li’s manager Steven Chasman told reporters, according to E! News. “It’s nothing life-threatening and he’s dealing with it.”

Chasman then called media coverage of the photograph in question “sensationalism,” later adding in a separate interview that the worry was “much ado about nothing.”

In the photo that was posted on Twitter, Li can be seen posing with an unidentified fan and appearing to be in a feeble condition. “So, apparently, Jet Li is suffering from ‘hyperthyroidism and spinal problems” and this is him now,” reads the caption on the Twitter post.

“We appreciate everyone’s concern. But Jet is completely fine. There’s nothing wrong with him. There’s no life-threatening illness. He’s in great shape,” Chasman added, conveying that the photo was taken out of context. “It’s one picture and people are making these interpretations from it. If you took a picture me at the wrong angle and wrong time of the day, I could look frail as well.”

Hyperthyroidism, which Li has been open about suffering from, is a “condition that occurs due to excessive production of thyroid hormone by the thyroid gland.” Symptoms of the illness include irritability, muscle weakness, sleeping problems, fast heartbeat, and heat intolerance.

Following the photos posting, many of Li’s fans took to commenting on it, with some having a hard time even believing that it really is him. “His body looks weak, but Mr Jet Lee still have fighter’s eyes and spirit,” wrote one fan.

“Jet Li absolutely one of my favorite actors, wish him the best of luck,” commented another.

Li is not the only celebrity to suddenly re-emerge looking surprisingly different lately, as Val Kilmer recently turned up at the Motor City Comic Con looking unrecognizable.

In photos from the event, the actor’s face appeared to be less chiseled than it used to be and his posture appeared more unstable.

Kilmer’s new look could also be the result of his health struggles, as last year the actor revealed that he had been battling throat cancer.

Previously, Kilmer had denied that he was in poor health, but during an interview in 2017 he opened up about his “healing” process, crediting his faith and family for getting him through the hard time.