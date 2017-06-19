Jessie James Decker Reveals Bittersweet News

Almost two weeks after news broke that Eric Decker was released from the New York Jets, the NFL player received some exciting news.

Happy Father’s Day and CONGRATS to the newest TENNESSEE @titans @edeck87 !! We love you daddy and so excited for the new chapter!! #homesweethome A post shared by Jessie James Decker (@jessiejamesdecker) on Jun 18, 2017 at 5:09pm PDT

“Happy Father’s Day and CONGRATS to the newest TENNESSEE [titans] [Eric Decker]!! We love you daddy and so excited for the new chapter!!,” she wrote, adding the hashtag, home sweet home.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The veteran receiver signed a one-year deal with the Tennessee Titans. Decker was picked up by the Denver Broncos in the 2010 NFL Draft in the third round and played there until he joined the Jets in 2014.

Up Next: Carrie Underwood Honors Husband Mike Fisher With Heartwarming Message

This team move is bittersweet for the family as Nashville, Tennessee, is their home base.

Shortly after the country singer posted her Instagram, Decker took to Twitter to share his enthusiasm.

He wrote, “Excited to be joining the [Titans] and my new band of brothers! Gotta keep that energy flowing from the [Nashville Predators] this fall!”

Excited to be joining the @Titans and my new band of brothers! Gotta keep that energy flowing from the @PredsNHL this fall! — Eric Decker (@EricDecker87) June 19, 2017

Congratulations to the newest member of the Tennessee Titans and welcome home!

More: Shania Twain Announces New Album and We Could Not Be More Excited