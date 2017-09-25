Jessie James Decker Comments on Husband Eric Decker’s Absence From Football Field During National Anthem

Ahead of the Tennessee Titans’ game against the Seattle Seahawks in Nashville on Sunday, no players from either team were present on the field during the singing of the national anthem.

In a possible response to the protests that happened during several NFL games on Sunday, singer Jessie James Decker — whose husband, Eric Decker, plays for the Titans — used Instagram to share a video of herself performing the anthem at a football game.

In a comment to another user, the singer addressed Eric’s absence from the football field during the anthem, writing, “My husband was not made aware it was time to go out for the game. Unfortunately a decision was made for him without him knowing.”

Decker also used the clip’s caption to share her feelings regarding the anthem.

“One of my favorite things to do is sing the national anthem,” she wrote. “I think about my dad, my uncles, my cousins, both grandfathers who fought in the Vietnam war. I think about all of our troops I got to visit with and spend time with in the Middle East when I went over seas to sing for them. When I sing this song I think about them. This song is about them. It’s not about me. I love our country so much. And we should all love and respect each other because this is the greatest country in the world. I see the love. I see the unity in all walks of life on a daily basis and It makes me so proud to be an American….. so In the words of Forrest Gump. That’s all I have to say about that.”

Both Eric and Jessie are proud supporters of the troops, and the couple’s foundation, The Eric and Jessie Decker Foundation, aims to improve the lives of military service members, veterans and animals.

Both the Titans and the Seahawks released statements explaining why their players were absent during the anthem.

“As a team, we wanted to be unified in our actions today. The players jointly decided this was the best course of action. Our commitment to the military and our community is resolute and the absence of our team for the national anthem shouldn’t be misconstrued as unpatriotic,” the Titans said in a statement, via ABC News.

Sunday’s protests were the result of a comment Donald Trump made at a rally in Alabama Friday, with the president saying, “Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say: ‘Get that son of a b—- off the field right now, out.”

