Jessica Simpson Tribute to Karl Lagerfeld Lands Singer in Hot Water for ‘Diet Goals’ Comment

Jessica Simpson’s tribute to the late designer Karl Lagerfeld is facing backlash after the star included a comment about her post-pregnancy “diet goals.”

Simpson joined the round of celebrities paying tribute to Lagerfeld, the creative director of Chanel, following the announcement of his death at the age of 85 on Tuesday, the singer sharing a photo of herself chatting with Lagerfeld at the 2005 Met Gala honoring Chanel.

“I don’t even recall him knowing my name, but man did I know his. We have lost a true genius in the fashion world. His designs remain with us forever,” Simpson captioned the photo, adding, “RIP #KarlLagerfeld (PS. After baby diet goals).”

Simpson, who announced in September that she and husband Eric Johnson are expecting their third child together, was immediately slammed by her followers, who dubbed her “baby diet goals” statement as “unnecessary” and “tacky.”

“Maybe you could have left that last part out about your body goals seeing as this was meant to be a post about sending out condolences not about your body,” one person wrote.

Another person added that the odd sentiment was “classic Jessica” and that she is “always putting her foot in her mouth. Love her but uh yeah.”

“Omg Jessica, edit your post,” yet another fan urged. “The last sentence in parentheses is so Jessica Simpson. You had me up until that point.”

While many noted that it seemed strange that “someone just died and she is talking about her weight,” several other fans were quick to jump to her defense, seeing nothing wrong with Simpson expressing her post-baby body goals.

“I think your diet comment was fine! Does anyone remember that Karl Lagerfeld would have said the same thing,” one person pointed out. “I’m sure he would’ve made the same weight comment. He criticized every women’s weight at any time.”

“Karl wouldn’t mind you saying ‘after baby body goals.’ That’s why you’re so real and fun,” another person wrote.

Lagerfeld, known for telling it like it is, even stating in 2006 that he was “not that impressed” by Simpson, passed away on Tuesday in Paris, with the head of LVMH, which owns rival house Louis Vuitton, stating that the fashion world had “lost a great inspiration.”

Born in Hamburg, Germany, Lagerfeld got his start in fashion after winning a womenswear design competition in 1954 and later working under Pierre Balmain in the 1950s before being hired by Fendi in 1967.

Although a cause of death has not been released, it is believed that he had been battling pancreatic cancer.