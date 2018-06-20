Jessica Simpson Pokes Fun at MTV Awards Throwback Photo

The MTV Movie & TV Awards were held this past Saturday in Los Angeles, bringing out some of the entertainment industry’s biggest names to attend the annual event.

Jessica Simpson wasn’t there, but she has attended the show in the past, using Instagram to mark the occasion with a throwback photo of herself along with a joking caption.

The mom of two used Instagram to post a photo of herself on the red carpet at the 2003 awards, wearing a light blue draped dress with a cutout at the waist and drop earrings, her blonde hair worn down in soft waves.

“I loved my #2003 body double,” she wrote, poking a bit of fun at her figure.

Simpson included a winking emoji for good measure, adding the hashtag #MTVAwards.

Her MTV Awards days behind her, Simpson now focuses on her clothing company and her kids, one of whom recently marked a milestone that some moms would likely prefer to bypass if possible.

On Tuesday, the 37-year-old shared a photo of her son, Ace, smiling at the camera while wearing a neon green cast on his arm, revealing that the 4-year-old had broken his first bone. Simpson also admitted to crying more than her son did over the ordeal.

“This kid is breaking more than hearts these days,” she wrote. “#FirstBrokenBone #ICriedMoreThanHeDid.”

Just one week earlier, Simpson had posed with her son to celebrate his Pre-K graduation.

Clad in a blue suit and sneakers, Ace stood next to his mom for the shot, with Simpson sporting a floral-patterned maxi dress, pink nail polish and sunglasses resting on the top of her head.

“My Pre-K Graduate,” she wrote, adding a graduation hat and a crying emoji for good measure.

Along with Ace, Simpson and husband Eric Johnson are parents to 6-year-old daughter Maxwell, who recently celebrated her birthday with a party inspired by 2017’s The Greatest Showman.

To celebrate the day, Simpson shared a photo of the family of four, with the kids dressed in their best circus-themed attire, with Maxwell even sporting pink hair like Zendaya’s character in the film.

“Maxwell’s Over-The-Top Big Top,” Simpson christened the bash.

Photo Credit: Getty / Jim Spellman