Jessica Jaymes: Authorities Discover Various Prescription Drugs at Adult Film Star’s Home Amid Investigation

As authorities continue to investigate the sudden death of adult film star Jessica Jaymes, it has been revealed that prescription drugs were found at her San Fernando Valley home. According to TMZ, “authorities found various prescription drugs” in the home after EMS responded on Tuesday, Sept. 17 to a call for cardiac arrest for a female. Jaymes reportedly suffered from seizures and while it is unclear if the prescription drugs were to treat her medical issues, it is also unknown if the prescription drugs played a role in her death, which is still under investigation.

Initial reports claim Jaymes, who was best known for becoming Hustler’s first contract model and went on to become a member of the AVN Hall of Fame, had been found unresponsive by her ex-husband on Tuesday. He had gone to her home to check on her after he failed to hear from her over the course of several days.

Jaymes was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:20 p.m., the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office confirmed. She was 43.

“I called the police, they came, they checked to be sure that nobody tried to rob her or tried to kill her — they said that there was no foul play,” her business partner in her studio Spizoo said, the New York Post reports. “The coroner came to pick up the body and now they’re doing an autopsy to see if it was a heart attack or she had a seizure…I don’t know. She’s just gone.”

“She had a lot of health issues, she kept having seizures in the past six months — she was around the medication for the seizures,” the business partner continued, adding that “it looks like she probably had a seizure yesterday or the day before. It’s horrible.”

At the time, the business partner also expressed lingering concern for Jaymes’ health leading up to her sudden death.

“She was so unhealthy, so many problems, health issues with her back, her nerve system, the seizures in the past six months,” they said. “I was just waiting. It was a question of time. She was so young.”

Jaymes, who got her stage name by combining her first name with the first name of her then-lover, James, broke into the adult entertainment industry in 2002. The Anchroage, Alaska-native got her big break just two years later when she became Hustler Video’s first contract model. Prior to entering the adult entertainment industry, she was a fourth through sixth grade teacher for 3 years.

Throughout her career, Jaymes appeared in more than 200 films and also appeared as herself in multiple episodes of the Showtime series Weeds and also Celebrity Rehab Sober House.

In the wake of her death, many in the industry have taken to social media to pay tribute to Jaymes.