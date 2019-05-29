Jessica Chastain Gets Bitten on Chest by Horse in Video: ‘I Can’t Believe I Survived That’

Jessica Chastain got an unwelcome surprise when a horse she was near decided to take a bite out of her chest.

In a viral clip shared by the Zero Dark Thirty actress, she is seen asking the horse’s owner about the animal. In fact, she asks if she can touch the horse before it lashes out.

“Are we allowed to touch the horse?” “I don’t want to do anything to get you upset.”

I can’t believe that I survived. pic.twitter.com/3F3P49as6o — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) May 27, 2019

Just as she finishes that statement, the horse leans in and bites Chastain’s right breast. She lets out an audible “ow,” which was then remixed to the tune of a song.

“That horse just bit my boob,” the 42-year-old star said. “Literally just bit my boob.”

She soon tries to make peace with the horse by petting it, but decided to not risk getting snapped at again.

“All right, I’m not petting you,” she says before walking off.

When she uploaded the clip, Chastain joked that she couldn’t believe she “survived” the altercation.

Fans soon filled in the replies to joke about the horse’s choice spot to bite Chastain on.

Chastain has two major roles lined up in 2019. She will play the adult version of Beverly Marsh in IT: Chapter Two, alongside James McAvoy, Bill Hader, Isaiah Mustafa and Bill Skarsgård. However, her next blockbuster will be in the X-Men series film Dark Phoenix. It is unclear exactly what her role will be in the Marvel superhero film, but she recently let some details about her secret character slip.

“I was told I am not allowed to say that I play an alien, but basically I play an alien,” Chastain said on The Graham Norton Show. “I am a shape-shifter, so I am supposed to look like an elevated form of a human being. The one person I think of that way is Tilda Swinton. I’m not convinced she’s a human being. I think she is ruling over some planet somewhere like the goddess she is.”

