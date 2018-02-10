Jessica Biel Called ‘Disgusting’ After Teaching Sex Ed to Her 2-Year-Old

Even though their son Silas is just 2 years old, Hollywood power couple Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake are already starting sexual education with their child. But not all of their fans are happy about it

In addition to showing off her new blonde hair at the 2018 MAKERS Conference in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Biel was asked about the recent PSA she did with comedian Chelsea Handler encouraging women to familiarize themselves with their bodies. Then the conversation shifted to how sex is approached in the Timberlake-Biel household.

“We’re using technical terms … we shower together, and (we say), ‘This is what I’ve got. This is what you’ve got,’” Biel said. “We just talk about it. I know it’s really young, but I really believe that if you start this early, there’s no shame.

“I don’t want to tell him, ‘Keep your private parts,’ and this and that,” she continued. “It’s a beautiful thing. You have it and mine is different and it’s cool, man. We have to respect ourselves and respect each other.”

The Sinner actress admitted in a separate interview that she’s no expert, but that she’s learning more about sex too.

“It’s just made everything better because I feel more confident to just tell the truth,” Biel told PEOPLE.

Some fans found the whole idea to be a little inappropriate, as many took to the comment section of the first story pointing out the quotes on Fox News‘ website.

“Is there a new participation trophy awards show for this category of stupid?” user “Nowelhill” wrote.

“URMom4Ever” commented, “How disgusting. They must be mentally deficient to be doing this to a 2 year old.”

Some readers blamed the pair’s liberal politics on the parenting choice.

“Yeah go ahead and confuse the kid even more. Geez kids just can’t be kids nowadays with these liberal parents,” “SirRepublican” wrote.