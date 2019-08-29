Jessi Combs: ‘The Conners’ Star Michael Fishman Pays Tribute to ‘Mythbusters’ Star

The Conners star Michael Fishman is paying tribute to Mythbusters star Jessi Combs, after the automotive legend passed away in a tragic accident while attempting to break her own lean-speed record. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Fishman shared an E! News post about Combs’ tragic death, and added a heartfelt memorial of his own. Fishman called Combs “an inspiration,” and added that “she lived her life with a ferocity and bravery few will match.” He also offered his “deepest condolences” to her family, friends, and fellow fans.

My deepest condolences, Combs was an inspiration. Jessi Combs was the best. She pushed herself beyond conventional limits. She lived her life with a ferocity and bravery few will match. Tremendous amount we can learn from her. When we go, may we all go pursuing greatness https://t.co/LvDMnoALyG — Michael Fishman (@ReelMFishman) August 29, 2019

Fishman is not the only celebrity to issue a statement on Combs’ death, as her former Mythbusters co-star Adam Savage took to Twitter as well, to memorialize Combs.

“I’m so so sad, Jessi Combs has been killed in a crash. She was a brilliant & too-notch builder, engineer, driver, fabricator, and science communicator, & strove everyday to encourage others by her prodigious example. She was also a colleague, and we are lesser for her absence,” he wrote, later adding, “My heart goes out to her family.”

Picturing friends #JessiCombs, #JimDunne and #DaveyJohnson mid-tipple somewhere, laughing over great food and hatching a grand, gloriously cockamamie scheme on wheels. Happy to join the party, but hopefully not soon. Don’t invite anyone else we know for a while, ok? Miss you. pic.twitter.com/2bw0C35u8n — Chris Paukert (@CPAutoScribe) August 28, 2019

Teen Mom 2 dad Randy Houska also commented on Combs’ death, tweeting, “Hates (sic) to see this one, she was a South Dakota girl. Life in the fastest lane is a dangerous choice.”

“It’s with a heavy heart that I pass along the news that Jessi Combs passed away yesterday while attempting to break a land speed record. I also had the chance to attempt this record but it wasn’t my turn…this hits home for me. Godspeed, Jessi Combs,” wrote Valerie Thompson, the world’s fastest female motorcycle racer.

My heart is breaking. Jessi Combs was one of the most courageous, inspiring and truly caring people I have ever had the honor of knowing. 👩‍🏭 The world is a lesser place without her in it. Rest In Peace lady and know you’ll be greatly missed. pic.twitter.com/2h3TGeJmR8 — Tamara, Agent of G.I.R.L. (@tlynnr85) August 28, 2019

Combs was known as the “the fastest woman on four wheels.” She previously set the world land-speed record in 2013, and was attempting to officially beat that record when she crashed.

