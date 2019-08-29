Celebrity

Jessi Combs: ‘Teen Mom 2’ Dad Randy Houska Weighs in on ‘Mythbusters’ Star’s Death

Teen Mom 2 dad Randy Houska has weighed in on the tragic death of Mythbusters star, Jessi Combs, […]

Teen Mom 2 dad Randy Houska has weighed in on the tragic death of Mythbusters star, Jessi Combs, who passed away this week while trying to beat her previous record for fastest land-speed. In a Twitter post, Houska commented on how Combs was a “South Dakota girl,” and how he really “hates” to see the news of her passing.

A couple of Houska’s fans replied to the message, expressing their condolences and sharing how deeply saddened they were too over the sudden death.

“I say we are all gonna go it’s a bonus to go doing what you love vs. life being taking away by someone …may she Rest In Peace,” one fan wrote.

Another celebrity who has since spoken out on Combs’ untimely death is The Conners star Michael Fishman, who tweeted: “My deepest condolences, Combs was an inspiration.”

“Jessi Combs was the best. She pushed herself beyond conventional limits. She lived her life with a ferocity and bravery few will match. Tremendous amount we can learn from her. When we go, may we all go pursuing greatness,” he added.

“We became instant friends & with open arms you welcomed me into the biker family, riding beside you was an honor,” actress Kristy Swanson wrote. “A radiant pearl tough, strong & beautiful on the outside but soft on the inside. My heart is so heavy, I will miss you my sister. #JessiCombs a true #Legend.”

“I am so, so sorry to hear this news. R.I.P. Jessi Combs. You were a hero to both men and women,” rocker Rikki Rockett added. “What a sweetheart you were!!!”

Combs earned the titled of “fastest woman on four wheels” after hitting a speed of 398 miles per hour in her jet-powered North American Eagle Supersonic Speed Challenger in 2013. She was attempting to break this record when the fatal accident occurred.

