Jessi Combs: ‘Teen Mom 2’ Dad Randy Houska Weighs in on ‘Mythbusters’ Star’s Death

Teen Mom 2 dad Randy Houska has weighed in on the tragic death of Mythbusters star, Jessi Combs, who passed away this week while trying to beat her previous record for fastest land-speed. In a Twitter post, Houska commented on how Combs was a “South Dakota girl,” and how he really “hates” to see the news of her passing.

A couple of Houska’s fans replied to the message, expressing their condolences and sharing how deeply saddened they were too over the sudden death.

“I say we are all gonna go it’s a bonus to go doing what you love vs. life being taking away by someone …may she Rest In Peace,” one fan wrote.

Hates to see this one, she was a South Dakota girl. Life in the fastest lane is a dangerous choice: Jessi Combs Killed in Land-Speed Record Crash https://t.co/yvcmPL74Do — Randy Houska (@PapaRandlicious) August 28, 2019

Another celebrity who has since spoken out on Combs’ untimely death is The Conners star Michael Fishman, who tweeted: “My deepest condolences, Combs was an inspiration.”

“Jessi Combs was the best. She pushed herself beyond conventional limits. She lived her life with a ferocity and bravery few will match. Tremendous amount we can learn from her. When we go, may we all go pursuing greatness,” he added.

I’m so so sad, Jessi Combs has been killed in a crash. She was a brilliant & too-notch builder, engineer, driver, fabricator, and science communicator, & strove everyday to encourage others by her prodigious example. She was also a colleague, and we are lesser for her absence. — Adam Savage (@donttrythis) August 28, 2019

“We became instant friends & with open arms you welcomed me into the biker family, riding beside you was an honor,” actress Kristy Swanson wrote. “A radiant pearl tough, strong & beautiful on the outside but soft on the inside. My heart is so heavy, I will miss you my sister. #JessiCombs a true #Legend.”

“I am so, so sorry to hear this news. R.I.P. Jessi Combs. You were a hero to both men and women,” rocker Rikki Rockett added. “What a sweetheart you were!!!”

Picturing friends #JessiCombs, #JimDunne and #DaveyJohnson mid-tipple somewhere, laughing over great food and hatching a grand, gloriously cockamamie scheme on wheels. Happy to join the party, but hopefully not soon. Don’t invite anyone else we know for a while, ok? Miss you. pic.twitter.com/2bw0C35u8n — Chris Paukert (@CPAutoScribe) August 28, 2019

Combs earned the titled of “fastest woman on four wheels” after hitting a speed of 398 miles per hour in her jet-powered North American Eagle Supersonic Speed Challenger in 2013. She was attempting to break this record when the fatal accident occurred.